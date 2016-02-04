Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 4th
The #3 Apollo Eagles boys hockey team hosts Brainerd tonight at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The Eagles are 20-2 on the season and 14-0 in the Central Lakes Conference, while the Warriors check in at 12-9-1 overall and 7-1-1 in the CLC.
The Eagles beat Brainerd 2-0 earlier this season.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Apollo @ Alexandria
ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids
Little Falls @ Cathedral
Boys Hockey
Cathedral @ Alexandria
Tech @ River Lakes
Sartell @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Girls Basketball
Sartell @ Annandale
Tech @ Fergus Falls
Willmar @ ROCORI
Little Falls @ Cathedral