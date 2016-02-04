Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 4th

The #3 Apollo Eagles boys hockey team hosts Brainerd tonight at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The Eagles are 20-2 on the season and 14-0 in the Central Lakes Conference, while the Warriors check in at 12-9-1 overall and 7-1-1 in the CLC.

The Eagles beat Brainerd 2-0 earlier this season.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Apollo @ Alexandria

ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids

Little Falls @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey

Cathedral @ Alexandria

Tech @ River Lakes

Sartell @ Fergus Falls

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Basketball

Sartell @ Annandale

Tech @ Fergus Falls

Willmar @ ROCORI

Little Falls @ Cathedral