Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 20th
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will host Rocori in a boys and girls basketball doubleheader Thursday night. The boys game is set for a 6 p.m. start time.
The Storm boys team beat the Spartans 57-52 in their first matchup of the season, while the Storm girls beat Rocori 78-60 in their first matchup of the year.
Boys Hockey
Section 5A Playoff
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Monticello 7 PM
Storm lost to Magic 5-2 earlier this season
Boys Basketball
Sartell @ Apollo 7:15 PM
Brainerd @ Tech 7:15 PM
Little Falls @ Cathedral 7:15 PM
Girls Basketball
Tech @ Zimmerman 5:30 PM
Apollo @ Little Falls 5:45 PM
Cathedral @ Foley 7:15 PM
