Prep Sports Schedule- Monday, September 23rd

The Tech Tiger boys soccer team will host rival Apollo Monday night at the new Tech High School. The game was rescheduled from September 12th after rain forced a postponement.

Monday's match is the only scheduled meeting between the Tigers and Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer
Little Falls @ Rocori 4:30 PM
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Melrose 5 PM
Cathedral @ Minnewaska 6:30 PM

Girls Soccer
Becker @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Bemidji @ Apollo 7 PM

