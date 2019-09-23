Prep Sports Schedule- Monday, September 23rd
The Tech Tiger boys soccer team will host rival Apollo Monday night at the new Tech High School. The game was rescheduled from September 12th after rain forced a postponement.
Monday's match is the only scheduled meeting between the Tigers and Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Soccer
Little Falls @ Rocori 4:30 PM
Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Melrose 5 PM
Cathedral @ Minnewaska 6:30 PM
Girls Soccer
Becker @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Bemidji @ Apollo 7 PM