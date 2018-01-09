Prep Scores And Schedule

The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team beat Becker 78-72 Monday night. Renell Edwards scored 40 points for the Eagles in the win with ten steals, five rebounds and five assists.

Elsewhere, Eden Valley-Watkins beat ROCORI 64-57.

TUESDAY:

Tech @ Brainerd

Apollo @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ ROCORI

Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes

Girls Basketball

Tech @ Moorhead

Bemidji @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell @ Albany

Little Falls @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar

River Lakes @ Little Falls

Fergus Falls @ Sartell

Brainerd @ St. Cloud

Girls Hockey

Storm N Sabres @ Fergus Falls

St. Cloud @ Brainerd