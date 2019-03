The Tech Tiger baseball team swept Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-1 and 6-4 in a doubleheader Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The Tigers rallied for five runs in the fifth inning of game two to take the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Cathedral 5, Milaca 1

Cathedral 11, Paynesville 2

Brainerd 9, Apollo 8

ROCORI 6 @ Willmar 0

WEDNESDAY:

Apollo at Tech, 7 PM at Joe Faber Field

SOFTBALL:

Albany 5, Pierz 4

Sauk Centre 1, Holdingford 0

Becker 2, Big lake 0

ROCORI 4, Cathedral 3