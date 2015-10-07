Prep Scoreboard- Tuesday

The Cathedral girls' soccer team remained undefeated on the season with a 2-0 win over St. John's Prep Tuesday night. The Crusaders move to 12-0 on the season and are 9-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Soccer-

Alexandria 8, ROCORI 0

Sartell 4, Willmar 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Tech 0

Brainerd 6, Apollo 2

Boys Soccer-

Willmar 2, Sartell 1

Tech 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Alexandria 6, ROCORI 2

Apollo 3, Brainerd 0

Cathedral 3, St. John's Prep 0

Volleyball-

ROCORI 3, Apollo 0

Sartell 3, Tech 1

Becker 3, Cathedral 2