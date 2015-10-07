Prep Scoreboard- Tuesday
The Cathedral girls' soccer team remained undefeated on the season with a 2-0 win over St. John's Prep Tuesday night. The Crusaders move to 12-0 on the season and are 9-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Soccer-
Alexandria 8, ROCORI 0
Sartell 4, Willmar 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Tech 0
Brainerd 6, Apollo 2
Boys Soccer-
Willmar 2, Sartell 1
Tech 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Alexandria 6, ROCORI 2
Apollo 3, Brainerd 0
Cathedral 3, St. John's Prep 0
Volleyball-
ROCORI 3, Apollo 0
Sartell 3, Tech 1
Becker 3, Cathedral 2