Girls Soccer:

Section 8A Playoffs

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Tech 1 (overtime)

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, St. John's Prep 0

Little Falls 5, Apollo 0

Cathedral 2, Melrose 0

Volleyball:

Cathedral 3, Mora 0

(Faith Van Erp had 10 kills, 14 set assists, 6 digs and 3 aces for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 2-0)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 1

Albany 3, Zimmerman 0