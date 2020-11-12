Prep Football Scores And Schedule
The Elk River Elks beat the Tech Tigers 75-33 Wednesday night at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are now 0-4 on the season.
The Elks jumped out to a 54-6 halftime lead before the Tigers put 27 points on the board in the second half. Tech quarterback Lincoln Benson ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the loss.
Elsewhere, the Alexandria Cardinals beat Apollo 50-0 at Alexandria High School. The Eagles finish the regular season 0-4.
THURSDAY
Hutchinson @ Rocori (5 PM, AM 1390)
Sartell @ Brainerd
Cathedral @ Albany
Foley @ Milaca
Paynesville @ Osakis
Willmar @ Becker