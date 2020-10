The prep football schedule for the St. Cloud metro area teams is spread over three days in week two, with games slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Tech Tigers, originally slated to take on Monticello Thursday afternoon, will not play this week due to a positive COVID-19 test.

THURSDAY

Cathedral @ Princeton 1 PM

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

FRIDAY

Rocori @ Waseca 5 PM (AM 1390)

Sartell @ Bemidji

SATURDAY

Brainerd @ Apollo 6 PM