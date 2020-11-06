Prep Football Schedule – Week Five

The Rocori Spartans will host the Delano Tigers at Monticello High School on Friday night. Monticello will be the fifth different stadium Rocori has played in so far this season after road games at Big Lake, Waseca and Willmar along with a 'home' game at New London-Spicer in week four.

The Spartans are 4-0 so far this season, while Delano is currently 1-1.

The Rocori/Delano game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports beginning with the pregame show at 4:45. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

FRIDAY

The upstart Sartell Sabres will host the Tech Tigers at Sartell Middle School. The Sabres are 2-2 following a win at Alexandria last week. Tech checks in at 0-2 after losing to Sauk Rapids-Rice in Week Four.

The Apollo Eagles found an opponent this week in Robbinsdale Armstrong due to uncertainty with the Chisago Lakes program. The Eagles (0-2) will hit the road to take on the Falcons (2-1) for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

The Cathedral Crusaders (1-3) will try to rebound from Saturday's loss to Holy Family Catholic when they play at New London-Spicer (1-3) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

SATURDAY

Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-3) will play at Rogers (3-1). Kickoff is scheduled for noon.