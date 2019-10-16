Prep Football Schedule: Wednesday, October 16th

The Apollo Eagles will look to snap a six-game losing streak Wednesday night when they travel to Cold Spring to take on the 5-2 Rocori Spartans. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.

The Eagles beat St. Francis at home in week one, then narrowly lost to the Tigers at Tech High School that began their current skid. The Spartans have won three of their last four games, with the lone defeat coming in week six at Becker.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.

ELSEWHERE:

Brainerd (2-5) @ Tech (4-3)

Alexandria (5-2) @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-6)

Becker (6-1) @ Sartell (1-6)

Cathedral (1-6) @ Albany (7-0)