Prep Football Schedule – Tuesday, November 17th

The Cathedral football team will hit the road Tuesday for a game in Pierz against the Pioneers. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

It will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams and a rematch of the first round of the 2019 section playoffs. The Pioneers beat the Crusaders 57-14.

Cathedral enters Tuesday's game as the #7 seed in 6AAA with a 1-4 record, while Pierz is the #2 seed at 6-0.

6AAA Tuesday Schedule (6 PM):

#8 Sauk Centre @ #1 Albany

#5 Montevideo @ #4 New London-Spicer

#6 Melrose @ #3 Minnewaska

#7 Cathedral @ #2 Pierz

In Section 8AAAAA Tuesday, the Apollo Eagles return to the site of their week six loss when they visit the Cardinals in Alexandria. Alexandria defeated Apollo 50-0 on November 11th.

The Eagles enter the playoffs with an 0-4 record, while the Cardinals finished the regular season at 3-3.

The Alexandria/Apollo matchup is the only game scheduled for Tuesday, with Sartell, Moorhead and Bemidji all getting byes.

In Section 6AAAAA, the Tech Tigers will travel to Monticello to take on the Magic in the opening round Tuesday. The Tigers and Monticello were set to match up earlier this season but ultimately were forced to cancel the game due to COVID-19 concerns with the Tigers.

The Tigers enter the postseason as the #5 seed with an 0-4 record, while Monticello earned the #4 seed with a 3-2 record. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Top seed Rogers, #2 Elk River and #3 seed Robbinsdale Armstrong all have first round byes and will play Saturday.

Other matchups Tuesday:

5AA

#5 ACGC @ #4 Kimball 6 PM

#6 Holdingford @ #3 Eden Valley-Watkins 6 PM

5AAA

#6 Minneapolis Henry @ #3 Foley 7 PM