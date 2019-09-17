Prep Football Preview: Week Four

The Sartell Sabres are set to host the Bemidji Lumberjacks Friday night at Sartell Middle School. The Sabres enter the game at 0-3, with losses to Chisago Lakes, Sauk Rapids-Rice and Tech on their schedule to this point.

Bemidji enters Friday's contest with an unblemished record. The Lumberjacks narrowly beat Andover 28-27 on the road, shut out Brainerd 23-0 on the road, then beat Alexandria 28-26 on the road in week three.

The Sartell/Bemidji game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports and at 1390GraniteCitySports.com. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

The Tech Tigers will host the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm at the new Tech High School.

The Tigers have started the season 2-1, with an opening-week loss at Hutchinson followed by wins at home over Apollo and on the road at Sartell.

The Storm have had an up-and-down start to their season, which began with a 31-24 loss at Delano, a 17-14 win at home over Sartell and a 26-3 setback at Brainerd.

The Cathedral Crusaders are on the road at Princeton Friday night.

The Crusaders picked up a season-opening win at home against Spectrum in week one, then suffered losses at home against New London-Spicer and at Foley.

The Tigers are also 1-2 so far this season, with losses to Annandale and Milaca sandwiching their week two win vs Milaca.

The Rocori Spartans travel to Delano to take on the Tigers.

The Spartans started the season with back-to-back wins. Rocori took their opening game 23-0 over Fergus Falls in Cold Spring, then beat Big Lake 30-13 at home in week two. Most recently, the Spartans fell at Hutchinson by a 36-20 final score.

Delano has posted three wins to begin their 2019 campaign, beginning with a 31-24 home win over Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Tigers then went on to beat Willmar and Moorhead on the road.

The Apollo Eagles will look to get back on track when they play at Hutchinson Friday night.

The Eagles opened the season with a 31-24 win at home over St. Francis, then fell 40-36 at Tech and 53-0 at home against Becker.

The Tigers opened the season with a home win against the Tech Tigers, then beat Becker on the road and Rocori at home.