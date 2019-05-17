Prep Baseball/Softball Results
Baseball
Willmar 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Willmar 3, Apollo 1
Alexandria 4, Tech 2
Alexandria 5, Tech 0
Foley 6, Cathedral 3
Albany 7, Becker 0
St. John's Prep 16, LPGE 1
BBE 16, Kimball 3
Softball
Willmar 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Sartell-St. Stephen 13, Willmar 3
Cathedral 15, Milaca 0
Cathedral 9, Milaca 0
(Katherine Bell went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs in game 1 for Cathedral)
Alexandria 8, Tech 4
Brainerd 11, Apollo 1
Becker 4, Albany 3
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Little Falls 1