Prep Baseball/Softball Results

Baseball

Willmar 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Willmar 3, Apollo 1

Alexandria 4, Tech 2

Alexandria 5, Tech 0

Foley 6, Cathedral 3

Albany 7, Becker 0

St. John's Prep 16, LPGE 1

BBE 16, Kimball 3

Softball

Willmar 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 13, Willmar 3

Cathedral 15, Milaca 0

Cathedral 9, Milaca 0

(Katherine Bell went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs in game 1 for Cathedral)

Alexandria 8, Tech 4

Brainerd 11, Apollo 1

Becker 4, Albany 3

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Little Falls 1