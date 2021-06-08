Prep Baseball Update- Cathedral Survives, Foley’s Season Ends

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

ALBANY HUSKIES 1 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

The Huskies defeated their Section foe the Pioneers, backed five very timely hits and very good defense. The starting pitcher Carter Thelen threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navatril, he went 2-for-3. For an RBI and Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 with a double. Zach Moritz went 2-for-3 and Evan Kalthoff and Breyden Eiynck both earned a pair of walks and Carter Birr scored the games only run.

The Pioneers started on the mound, Noah Cekalla threw a compete game, he gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Stuckmayer, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Kamden Happke went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Jeremy Bingesser went 1-for-3 and Jonah Prokott earned two walks. Trevor Radunz andAndy Winscher both had a stolen base, Kyle Welle earned a walk and Chandler Doucette had a sacrifice.

ANNANDALE CARDINALS 1 FOLEY FALCONS 0

The Cardinals defeated the Falcons to keep this season going, with one hit they managed to squeeze in one run. Zach Schmidt was the starting pitcher for the Cardinals, he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Cardinals offense had Ashton Unzicker going 1-1, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored the games only run. Carson Gagnon had a sacrifice and Landon Jones was it by a pitch.

The Falcons starting pitcher Ryan Chmielewski threw a complete game, he gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. I am sorry I don’t have a roster for Foley (Online not correct) No. #29 threw 2/3 of inning in relief, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Charles Hackett threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Falcons offense was led by Hunter Gorecki went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Josiah Peterson went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Logan Winkelman earned two walks and No. 24 earned a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 9 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 3

The Crusaders kept their season going with a big win over the Eagles, backed by ten hits, including one home run, a triple and three doubles. Andrew Rott started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Henderson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits. Ryan Janzen close it out with 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits.

The Crusaders offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Caleb Leintz went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, h head a stolen base and he scored one run. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-5 with a home urn for three RBIs and he score two runs. Matt Larson went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned two walks. Jack Theisen went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Isaiah Pesch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Andrew Rott earned a walk and he scored a run and John Hawkins earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher Michael Bautch threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nolan Geislinger threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman, he went 2-for-3, with a double, he earned one walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Tyler Stanwick went 1-for-3 for an RI and Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Myles Dziengel went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Sam Nistler went 1-for-3. Michael Bautch was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Jackson Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Section 5AAA

Wednesday June 9th (MAC)

St. Francis Saints vs. Monticello Magic 4:00

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Winner of 4:00 (6:30)

Section 6AA

Tuesday June 8th (Putz)

Cathedral Crusaders vs. Annandale Cardinals (4:30)

Thursday June 11th (Putz)

Albany vs. Winner (4:30)

Section 8AAA)

Tuesday June 8th (FABER)

Alexandria Cardinals vs. Sartell Sabres (11:00)

Rocori Spartans vs. Bemidji Lumberjacks (1:30)

Loser of Alexandria/Sartell vs. Winner of Rocori/Bemidji

(4:00) @ Faber

(SECTION 5AAA)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm vs. TBD (6:30) @ MAC

(SECTION 3AA)

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS vs. LUVERNE CARDINALS

@ Marshall 5 PM