Prep Baseball Update

FOLEY FALCONS 3 ALBANY HUSKIES 1

(Tuesday May 25th @ Foley) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Huskies to capture the Conference championship. The Falcons had a walk off home run by Brady Wirth to break their 1-1 tie. Logan Winkelman threw a complete game to earn the win. Carter Thelen threw six innings for the Huskies, Brady Goebel gave up the home run in the seventh inning.

SARTELL-ST. STgEPHEN SABRES 20 BIG LAKE HORNETS 3

(Monday May 24th @ Sartell) Non-Conference

The Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference defeated their foe from the Mississippi 8 Conference the Hornets. They collected nineteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run and ten players collected hits. Starting pitcher Tyler Gentile threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and one walk. Jalen Vorpahl threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Sabres offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 4-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Charlie Kent went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Jack Greenlun went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Kalen Lewis went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tyler Phelps Hemesch went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jalen Vorpahl went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Andrew Ambrosier went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tyler Gentile earned two walks, Steve Brinkerhoff earned two walks and he scored a run, Calen O’Connel went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Chase Heying scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Chmielski. Their offense was led by Hunt, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Spanier went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Stern went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Robeck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Boeckman and Chmielski both went 1-for-3.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 14 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 1

(Tuesday May 25th @ Apollo)

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals the Eagles, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and a pair of triples. This gave Sam Etterman their starting pitcher good support, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Ogdahl threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cardinals had ten different players collect hits, led by Jett Salonek went 2-for-2 with two doubles for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ian Koosman went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dylan Arndorfer went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Schramm went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandt Snyder went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored two runs and Jason Malmgren went 1-for-2 with a triple for an RBI and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Cayden Hansen went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs, Chase Dirksen had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Carter Schow went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Andrew Baumgart went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dalton Ogdahl went 1-for-2 and Sergio Fernandez scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Grant Roob threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and three walks. Jonah Petko threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he issued two walks. James Nyberg threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake O’Hara he went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Grant Roob went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Hayden Schmitz went 1-for-3. Luke Boettcher went 1-for-2 with a walk, Will Allenspach was credited for an RBI and Alex Hausmann was hit by a pitch.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 14 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4 (6 In)

(Monday May 24th @ Bemidji) Central Lakes Conference

The Lumberjacks defeated their CLC rivals the Storm, backed by twelve hits, a pair of doubles and they had a good pitcher performance. Isaiah Biehn started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. JD Kondos threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Ben Corradi, he went 3-for-5 for four RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Brandon Lussier went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Josh Nyberg went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. JD Kondos went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice for two RBIs and Isaiah Biehn went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ethan Biehn went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Aiden Sparta earned two walks and he scored two runs. Derek Young went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs, Aaron Heger earned two walks, Parker Mistic had a sacrifice, a stolen base and he scored a run and Aaron Hoefer earned a walk.

The Storms starting pitcher Alex Harren threw two innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, three walks and he had one strikeout. Brandon Bokelman threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Storms offense was led by Andrew Wollak, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Dan Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a home run and Caleb Neeser went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Landon Lunser went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Matt Krepp was credited for an RBI. Terrance Moody earned a walk and he scored a run, Noah Jensen was hit by a pitch and Connor Hemker earned a walk.

NEW ULM EAGLES 13 ROCORI SPARTANS 12

(Monday May 24th @ New Ulm) Non-Conference

The Eagles defeated the Spartans on a walk off in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Eagles put up seven runs in the seventh and the Spartans put five runs in the seventh. Hunter Sehr started on the mound, he threw three innings and Kedar Schmitz threw the balance of the game to earn the win.

The Eagles were led on offense by Carter Lang, he went 3-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Evan Wiltschock went 1-for-2 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Sehr went 2-for-3 with a triple for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cole Ranweiler went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Jack Albrecht went 1-for-2 with a a sacrifice for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jaden Drill had two sacrifice flys for an RBI and he scored two runs and Kedar Schmitz went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored two runs. Isaiah Miller had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Cole Fuchs threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Clark threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs and a walk.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Blattner went 4-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jack Spanier went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brady Linn went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Connor Clark went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch three times and he scored two runs. Tanner Rausch went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Thelen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cam Miller went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Jayden Phillippi was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Lardy earned a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 18 PILLAGER HUSKIES 5 (5 Innings)

(Monday May 24th @ Pillager)

The Royals defeated their foe the Huskies, backed by twelve hits, including three home runs and three doubles. This gave the Royals pitcher a good deal of support, Grayson Suska started on the mound, he threw two innings. He gave up six hits, five runs and he had one strikeout. Jacob Leibold threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk. Blake Albright closed it out, he threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Gabe Gorecki, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for six RBIs and he scored three runs. Who ever said that wrestlers can’t hit? Jacob Leibold went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brady Brezinka went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Grayson Suska went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Blake Albright scored two runs. Zach Cekalla went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Petron went 1-for-1 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Drew Yourczek was credited for an RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Will Gorecki went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Carter Petron earned a walk and he scored a run and N. Kolbo earned a walk.

The Pillager Huskies used five pitchers, no one threw more that 1 2/3 innings. Their offense was led by G. Decker, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and he had a walk. B.Clark went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. T. Sheesick went 1-for-3 for an RBI and C. HIltner went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. C. Hanson went 1-for-3, K. Imdieke went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and E. Shingledicker went 1-for-2.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 12 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 0 (5 In

(Monday May 24th @ Osakis) Non-Conference

The Crusaders of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated the Silverstreaks of the Prairie Conference, backed by twelve hits. They collected three doubles and a home run, to give their pitchers good support. Andrew Rott started on the mound he threw one inning and he gave up one hit. Jackson Henderson threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Lenzmeier threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Crusaders offense was led by Grant Wensmann went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Caleb Leintz went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored one run. Andrew Rott went 3-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored three runs. Logan Simones went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Theisen went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jackson Henderson was credited for an RBI and Max Henke went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Nikhil Sulati went 1-for-1, Jack Pelzel was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ryan Janzen earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Drew Schroeder earned a walk.

The Silverstreaks pitcher of record was Baumgarter, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Staloch threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Mages led their offense, he went 1-for-2 with a double and Munnzhuber went 1-for-2, Berger and Hoelscher both earned a walk.

STC CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 18 ANNANDALE CARDINALS 7 (5 In.)

(Tuesday May 25th @ Putz)

The Crusaders of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their Wright County foe the Cardinals, backed by seventeen hits, including two home runs and four doubles. This gave Talen Braegelman their starting pitcher good support, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Grant Wensmann he went 3-for-3 with a grand slam and a double for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Logan Simones went 4-for-4 for three RBIS and he scored two runs. John Hawkins went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jackson Henderson went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Talen Braegleman went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher, Landon Jones thew 2/3 of an inning, he gave up ten hits, fourteen runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. Isaac Hagstrom threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs and he issued four walks. Graham Jacobson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Cardinals offense was led by Ashton Unzicker he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carson Gagnon went 1-for-1 with a triple for an RBI, he earned three RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Hagstrom went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Fobbe went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Graham Jacobson went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zachary Schmidt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Hawkins Miller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

MORA MUSTANGS 9 STC CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 8

(Tuesday May 24th @ The MAC) Granite Ridge Conference

The Mustangs defeated their conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. They put up five runs in the seventh innings for the come from behind win. Seth Hatch started on the mound for the Mustangs, he threw six innings, gave up eight hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Haggberg threw the last inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Mustangs were led on offense by by Kenny Randt, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brandon Smith went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Sam Udstuen went 2-for-3. Nolan McGraw went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Michael Marin went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored a run and Zander Gravning was credited for an RBI. Jagger Steiner went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Seth Hatch earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Joe Bakke, Cody Haggberg and Levi Dunsmore each earned a walk.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Andrew Rott, threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Janzen, went 2-for-4 with two triples for a RBI and he scored two runs. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-1 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Rott was credited for two RBIs and Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Simones went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Isaiah Pesch went 1-for-1 with a double. Steve Ellingson went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Nikki's Suluti earned a a walk.

ACGC FALCONS 6 PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 1

(Monday May 24th @ Paynesville) Central Mn. Conference

The Falcons defeated their CMC rivals the Bulldogs, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and eight players collecting hits. The Falcons ace righty Josh Kingery threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Hayden Straumann, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Logan Straumann went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Zach Bagley went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Peterson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored at run. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-4 for an RBI, Connor Barker went 1-for-3 with a walk, Mason Hiltner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Hunter Bjur was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Eli Nelson threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Abe Bullard, he went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Stanley went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Chase Bayer was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 14 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 4 (5 Innings)

(Monday May 24th @ Maple Lake) Central Mn. Conference

The Eagles defeated their CMC rivals the Irish, backed by eleven hits and eight players collecting hits. The Eagles posted five runs in the second and six in the third inning, to give their pitchers a good cushion. Michael Bautch started on the hill for the Eagles, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Myles Dziengel threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Gavin Mathies threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Gavin Mathies went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored three runs. Caden Neiman went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Sam Nistler went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a three runs. Armando Walker went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and A Jay Rassmussen earned a walk. Michael Bautch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Irish starting pitcher Noah Beffel threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eleven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Scanlon threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Gendreau went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI and Marcus Weimer went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Brady Scanlon went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Riley Hagen went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Luke Goelz had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Eddy Neu earned two walks, Noah Beffel earned one walk and Sam Marquette earned a walk and he scored a run.

ANNANDALE CARDINALS 8 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 5

(Tuesday May 25th @ MAC)

The Cardinals defeated their CMC foe the Eagles in exhibition action, backed by six timely hits. Jack Howard started on the mound for the Cardinals, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Zach Schmidt threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Riley Niedzielski, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Carson Gagnon went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ashton Unzicher went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Graham Jacobson had a sacrifice, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Howard earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Wiles earned two walks and he scored a run and Callen Henkemeyer was hit by a pitch.

The Eagles starting pitcher Jackson Geislinger threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, three walks and he recored three strikeouts. Nolan Geislinger threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Myles Dziengel, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Bautch went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jackson Geislinger and Caden Neiman each were hit by a pitch.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2 SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 1

(Tuesday May 25th @ Holdingford)

The Huskers defeated their foe the Mainstreeters, back by four hits and good base running. They put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the winning run coming on a steal of home. Tate Lange their starting pitcher threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Cohl Clear, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Hansen went 1-for-3, with two stolen bases, one of home for the winning run. Sam Harren went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tate Lange went 1-for-3, Jaden Bartkowicz was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk and Ryder Peterson earned a walk.

The Mainstreeters No. 15 was their starting pitcher, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. No. 11 went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored their lone run. No. 7 went 1-for-3 for an RBI and No. 9 went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 3 ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 2

(Tuesday May 25th @ Becker)

The Bulldogs defeat their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Fighting Saints, backed eight hits and a big three run bottom of the seventh inning. Jackson Thorn started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Bennet Tatge threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Murphy threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Will Thorn went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, two stolen base, one walk and a walk off single. Lucas Eigen went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jackson Thorn went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitchell Louden went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Bennett Tatge was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Matthew Huffman earned a walk.

The Fighting Saints starting pitcher H. Engen threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. L. Hess gave up three hits, three runs and he issued one walk. They were led on offense by C. Husky, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. M. Heinen went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. L. Hess went 1-for-4 and E. Roberts went 1-for-3. E. Smith was credited for an RBI, A. Smith had a stolen base and CJ. Block earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 8 ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 3

(Tuesday May 25th @ Becker)

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Fighting Saints in game two of their double header. The Bulldogs collected fourteen hits, including two doubles and eight players collecting hits. Starting pitcher Nolan Murphy threw three innings, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Bergland threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Lucas Eigen threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Lucas Eigen, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nolan Murphy went 2-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jackson Thorn went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Mitchell Louden went 2-for-4. Jack Steishal went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Nick Bergland went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Thorn went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Matthew Huffman went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Carson Makarrel went 1-for-1, Bennet Tatge had a sacrifice and Gavin Swanson scored a run.

The Fighting Saints starting pitcher, E. Smith threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. No. 14 threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by CJ Block, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, and L. Hess went 1-for-3, he earned a stolen base and he had a stolen base. No. 32 went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, No. 2 earned a walk and he scored a run and C. Husky earned a walk and he scored a run.

MORRIS TIGERS 5 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 0

(Tuesday May 25th @ Morris)The Tigers defeated their foe the Bulldogs, backed by six timely hits and some solid pitcher performances. Zach Bruns started on the mound for the Tigers, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Jergenson threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Riley Reimers, he went 1-for-2 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Sam Klunwolterink and Ross Mary both went 1-for-3 for an RBI and each scored a run. Will Breuer went 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run, Zach Bruns went 1-for-3 and Brandon Jergenson earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Tori Ulmscheid threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw two innings in relief, he gave up two his, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Drew Tangen, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jevon Terres went 2-for-3 and Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4. Eli Nelson and Ryan Messer both went 1-for-3.

