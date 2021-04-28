Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard
Local prep baseball and softball teams braved the elements Monday to do battle on the ballfields of central Minnesota. Here's a look at how everything shook out.
BASEBALL
Bemidji 10, Rocori 3
Bemidji 10, Rocori 0
Sartell 8, Fergus Falls 2
Sartell 4, Fergus Falls 3
Willmar 10, Tech 0
Willmar 9, Tech 5
Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Apollo 4
Sauk Rapids-Rice 12, Apollo 2
Pierz 6, Cathedral 3
Osakis 13, St. John’s Prep 3
SOFTBALL
Rocori 14, Alexandria 3
Rocori 12, Alexandria 11
Sartell 14, Bemidji 8
Sartell 10, Bemidji 6
Willmar 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Willmar 14, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8
Fergus Falls 6, Apollo 5
Fergus Falls 10, Apollo 2
Brainerd 13, Tech 0
Brainerd 14, Tech 2
Pierz 22, Cathedral 3
