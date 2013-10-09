Prep Athlete Of The Week: Jordan Maetche, Cathedral Soccer [AUDIO]

Cathedral senior soccer player Jordan Maetche suffered an ACL tear last season during a game against Orono. After a long rehabilitation process, Maetche has returned to have a stellar season for the Crusaders.

With 11 goals and five assists during the regular season, Maetche has helped Cathedral to a 10-2-3 record. The Crusaders open the playoffs Thursday night against St. John's Prep at Whitney.

Maetche describes the injury below:

He says the rehab process was lengthy, but also adds he had a lot of support:

For the full interview with Maetche, click the link below: