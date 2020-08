Ovie and The Franchise, with Dave Overlund and Jay Caldwell, is recorded every Thursday afternoon.

This week, Jay and Dave discuss MLB's season continuing despite several teams coming down with COVID-19, whether the NFL can play a full season and how the league could have put more safeguards in place, whether the Twins are the best team in baseball and more.

