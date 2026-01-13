The Twins Winter Caravan will return to St. Cloud on January 21st, 2026. Scheduled to appear are current Twins Justin Topa and Mick Abel, along with former Twin LaTroy Hawkins and play-by-play voice Cory Provus.

Tickets for the event are just $8 and include a ballpark-style meal from Sterling Catering. In addition, proceeds from this event benefit St. Cloud area youth baseball and softball programs. Kids five and under are free but -do- need a ticket.

Tickets for the 2026 event are available at the Townsquare Media-St. Cloud box office (cash only). Tickets will be available at the door if there are any remaining.

The Twins Winter Caravan has been coming to the Granite City nearly every year for decades. Here is a look back at some of the guests from recent times.

2015- JOE MAUER, TREVOR PLOUFFE, JORDAN SCHAEFER , BERT BLYLEVEN AND TONY OLIVA

2016- TREVOR MAY, TYLER DUFFEY, TONY OLIVA AND KENT HRBEK

2017- EDUARDO ESCOBAR, HECTOR SANTIAGO and JACK MORRIS

2018- EDDIE ROSARIO, THAD LEVINE, DICK BREMER

2019- ROCCO BALDELLI, JOSE BERRIOS AND EDDIE ROSARIO

2023- TOMMY WATKINS, NICK GORDON, JOSE MIRANDA

2024- LOUIE VARLAND, MATT WALLNER, LATROY HAWKINS

