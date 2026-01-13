Remembering Recent Minnesota Twins Caravan Stops In St. Cloud [GALLERY]

Remembering Recent Minnesota Twins Caravan Stops In St. Cloud [GALLERY]

Dave Overlund, Alex Svejkovsky TSM

The Twins Winter Caravan will return to St. Cloud on January 21st, 2026. Scheduled to appear are current Twins Justin Topa and Mick Abel, along with former Twin LaTroy Hawkins and play-by-play voice Cory Provus.

Tickets for the event are just $8 and include a ballpark-style meal from Sterling Catering. In addition, proceeds from this event benefit St. Cloud area youth baseball and softball programs. Kids five and under are free but -do- need a ticket.

Tickets for the 2026 event are available at the Townsquare Media-St. Cloud box office (cash only). Tickets will be available at the door if there are any remaining.

The Twins Winter Caravan has been coming to the Granite City nearly every year for decades. Here is a look back at some of the guests from recent times.

2015- JOE MAUER, TREVOR PLOUFFE, JORDAN SCHAEFER , BERT BLYLEVEN AND TONY OLIVA 

 

Alex Svejkovsky
loading...

 

2016- TREVOR MAY, TYLER DUFFEY, TONY OLIVA AND KENT HRBEK 

 

2017- EDUARDO ESCOBAR, HECTOR SANTIAGO and JACK MORRIS 

Dave Overlund, TSM
loading...

 

2018- EDDIE ROSARIO, THAD LEVINE, DICK BREMER 

Dave Overlund, TSM
loading...
Dave Overlund, TSM
loading...

 

 

2019- ROCCO BALDELLI, JOSE BERRIOS AND EDDIE ROSARIO 

Dave Overlund, TSM
loading...

 

2023- TOMMY WATKINS, NICK GORDON, JOSE MIRANDA 

Dave Overlund, TSM
loading...

 

2024- LOUIE VARLAND, MATT WALLNER, LATROY HAWKINS 

Dave Overlund, TSM
loading...

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]

Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Minnesota Twins, Newsletter

More From 1390 Granite City Sports