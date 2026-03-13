The Minnesota Vikings made at least a soft pivot away from third-year quarterback JJ McCarthy by signing veteran Kyler Murray, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, to a one-year deal Thursday night.

Murray is 28 years old and was the #1 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. A two-time Pro Bowler, Murray was cut by the Cardinals after seven seasons in the desert.

Murray's best season came in 2024 when he threw for 21 touchdowns against 11 interceptions and had a career-best 63.4 quarterback rating. In his career, Murray has thrown for 20,460 yards and 121 touchdowns with 60 interceptions. A Texas native, Murray told media members Thursday that he grew up a Vikings fan because a youth team he played for was nicknamed the Vikings. He also claimed to have cried 'real tears' when Brett Favre's interception against New Orleans in 2010 ended the Vikings' chance to play in the Super Bowl.

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McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan but missed that season with a knee injury. He made ten starts in 2025, throwing for 1,632 yards with 11 touchdowns, but also threw 12 interceptions and missed time with ankle, head and hand injuries.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell says he isn't ready to name a starter yet for the upcoming season.

"Unless I'm confused in any way, shape or form I don't think I need to name (a starter) currently," O'Connell said. "It was a great visit with Kyler, great discussion about where he is as a player, the types of things I'm really excited about tapping into.

"He has a lot of experience and is a really talented player," O'Connell said.