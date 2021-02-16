Ovie And The Franchise – February 16th, 2021 [PODCAST]

Another week, another edition of "Ovie and The Franchise" on WJON. This week, Jay and Dave discuss whether the Twins are actually improved from last season, whether the Gopher men will make the upcoming NCAA Tournament, who the best NFL play by play team is and, of course, much much more.

The Twins apparently put the finishing touch on their offseason when they signed veteran pitcher Matt Shoemaker to a low-risk, one year contract. Shoemaker is expected to compete for the fifth starter role with Randy Dobnak.

Last year's rotation featured Kenta Maeda, Jake Odorizzi, Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda, Homer Bailey and Rich Hill. This year will see Maeda, Berrios, Pineda, JA Happ and Shoemaker. Is this an upgrade?

In Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology column on ESPN.com, he has the Gopher basketball team as a #10 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Will the Gophers be able to hold on and make it to the big dance?

Finally, who are the best TV play-by-play guys in the NFL? How does the team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman stack up against Jim Nantz and Tony Romo? Or the Monday Night Football booth with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese?

