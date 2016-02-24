Novacinski Sets Record, Apollo Advances- Prep Basketball Scores

Ethan Novacinski scored 24 points to lead the Apollo Eagles past the Zimmerman Thunder 68-56 in the first round of the Section 5AAA. Novacinski needed just nine points to break the record and reached it early in the first half. The senior St. John's commit now has 1,593 career points.

ROCORI beat Willmar 57-33 Tuesday night in Cold Spring to advance in the 5AAA playoffs as well. The Spartans will face the Eagles at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at SCSU, and the game can be heard on AM 1390 The Fan.

ELSEWHERE:

8AAAA

Rogers 74, Tech 67

Brainerd 65, STMA 58

8AAA

Alexandria 73, Sartell 52

Sauk Rapids 75, Thief River Falls 52

Sauk Rapids vs Alexandria 3:30 p.m. on AM 1390 The Fan