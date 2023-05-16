Northwoods League Adding Softball in 2024

The Northwoods League is adding softball in 2024 according to Northwoods League Commissioner/President Ryan Voz who's also part owner of the Willmar Stingers. He indicates they plan to have 4 to 6 teams commit to having Northwoods League Softball teams in 2024. Voz wouldn't name which communities yet but did say they have 3 strong commitments and other interested communities which also have Northwoods League Baseball teams. St. Cloud Rox Managing Partner/GM and part-owner Scott Schreiner says St. Cloud may be interested with getting a field to use as the biggest hurdle. When asked if they will play in 2024, he says "hard to say".

Ryan Voz indicates the Northwoods League Softball season would consist of 40 games with 20 home dates and 20 road dates. Games would tentatively begin in June. The game's rules would be college rules, the players would be college players with many coming from top Division I programs according to Voz. He says there isn't anything like this in the U.S. Voz says the league will be for college softball players looking to enhance their skills for their upcoming college seasons. He says games will include promotions and the players will live with host families in the communities they play in.

The Northwoods League was established in 1994 as a college wood bat league and has had teams in the Upper Midwest including in St. Cloud with the St. Cloud River Bats and now the St. Cloud Rox.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Voz it is available below.