St. Cloud Native Doing Unique Things in the NHL

St. Cloud Cathedral graduate and NHL veteran Nate Schmidt scored a pair of goals for the Florida Panthers in their 6-2 win over Tampa Bay Tuesday night. Schmidt has now scored a playoff goal with 4 different teams.

Per NHL stats, the only other defensemen in NHL history to score a playoff goal with more franchises are Larry Murphy and Paul Coffey. They both did it for 5 different teams.

Schmidt is 33-years old, he's played for 5 NHL teams over 12 seasons. He went undrafted and signed a free agent contract with the Washington Capitols in 2013. Schmidt played college hockey for the University of Minnesota.