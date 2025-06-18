St. Cloud Native Captures Stanley Cup Title

Cathedral graduate and former Gopher Nate Schmidt is a NHL champion. The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday night. The Panthers win the series 4 games to 2.

2017-2018 Stanley Cup Finals

The 33-year old defenseman reached the Stanley Cup finals with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017-2018 season but they lost to the Washington Capitals.

Schmidt in the Playoffs

Schmidt has appeared in 23 playoff games for the Panthers with 3 goals and 11 assists totaling 14 points this season.

Schmidt's NHL Career

Schmidt joined the Washington Capitals in 2013 as an undrafted player. After 4 seasons with the Capitals, he was selected in the expansion draft by the Vegas Golden Knights. Schmidt was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in 2020. In 2021 Schmidt was traded again to the Winnipeg Jets. He became a free agent after the 2023-2024 season. He signed a 1-year contract with the Florida Panthers prior to this season.

Schmidt's NHL Stats

Schmidt has amassed 52 goals, 187 assists totaling 239 points in 741 regular season NHL games.