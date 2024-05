MN Junior College Baseball Playoff Schedule

Bracket A

Teams- Alexandria, Itasca, Century, Northland, NDSCS

Bracket B

Teams- Rochester, St. Cloud, Riverland, Ridgewater, Hibbing

Thursday, May 9th

Game 1: 10:00am Northland vs. NDSCS

Game 2: 1:00pm Century vs. Itasca

Game 3: 4:00pm Winner Game 1 vs. Alexandria

Game 4: 7:00pm Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Friday, May 10

Game 5: 11:00am Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Game 6: 2:00pm Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Game 7: 5:00pm Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Bracket B All Games at Faber Field

Thursday, May 9

Game 1: 10:00am Ridgewater vs. Hibbing

Game 2: 1:00pm Riverland vs. St. Cloud

Game 3: 4:00pm Winner Game 1 vs. Rochester

Game 4: 7:00pm Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2

Friday, May 10

Game 5: 11:00am Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Game 6: 2:00pm Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 7: 5:00pm Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5