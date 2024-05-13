SCSU Baseball Falls in NSIC Tournament

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES BASEBALL

(Wednesday May 8TH)

32-18 OVERALL 28-11 NSIC

WAYNE STATE WILDCATS 3 ST. CLOUD SU HUSKIES 2

The Wildcats defeated the Huskies in their quarterfinal NSIC tournament. They were out hit by the Huskies, but a early home and timely hitting was a huge difference. The Wildcats added two runs late, their starting pitcher was lefty junior Corbin Kirk, from Casper, Wyoming. He threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty junior Jacob Kneifl threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and one run. Righty sophomore Braden Cannon closed it out with 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits.

The Wildcats offense was led by Kyler Essink, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI. Cam Madsen went 2-for-4 and and Kaden Young had a walk. Quinn McCafferty went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Colin Lyman was credited for a RBI. Trey Wells, Nate Cunningham both went 1-for-4 and Chase Douglas had a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty junior Kaden Pfeffer from Racine, Wisconsin. He threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Cal James from Buffalo HS, went 3-for-4 with a double. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 1-for-4 with a double and Blaine Guthrie earned a walk. Garret Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 2-for-4 and Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan scored a run. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson HS went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY BEARS 6 ST. CLOUD SU HUSKIES 5

The Bears defeated the Huskies to end the season, they out hit them three to eight. This included three doubles, a triple and a home run, in support of their pitches. Righty junior Gavin Rusch from Greenberg, Wisconsin threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Eric Lundell threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and a walk. Matt Sherman threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Bear offense was led by Bryce Nelson, went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Mason Madolney had a sacrifice bunt. Justin McSwigan went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly two RBIs and Nick Thimsen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Kal Brohmer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jaden Werner went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Noah Juliar went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Bennett McCollow went 1-for-5 with a double.

The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty senior Payton VanBeck from BBE HS, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Jack Haback from Appleton, Wisconsin threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil from Albany HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson HS went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Cal James from Buffalo HS was hit by a pitch. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Beier from Foley Hs earned a walk and he scored a run.