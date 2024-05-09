SCSU Baseball at the NSIC Tournament

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES BASEBALL

(Wednesday May 8TH)

32-18 OVERALL 28-11 NSIC

WAYNE STATE WILDCATS 3 ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 2

The Wildcats defeated the Huskies in their quarterfinal NSIC tournament. They were out hit by the Huskies, but a early home and timely hitting was a huge difference. The Wildcats added two runs late, their starting pitcher was lefty junior Corbin Kirk, from Casper, Wyoming. He threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty junior Jacob Kneifl threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and one run. Righty sophomore Braden Cannon closed it out with 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits.

The Wildcats offense was led by Kyler Essink, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI. Cam Madsen went 2-for-4 and and Kaden Young had a walk. Quinn McCafferty went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Colin Lyman was credited for a RBI. Trey Wells, Nate Cunningham both went 1-for-4 and Chase Douglas had a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher as lefty junior Kaden Pfeffer from Racine, Wisconsin. He threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa. He threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Cal James from Buffalo HS, went 3-for-4 with a double. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 1-for-4 with a double and Blaine Guthrie earned a walk. Garret Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 2-for-4 and Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan scored a run. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson HS went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

NEXT NSIC TOURNAMENT GAME:

Thursday May 9th (12:00) Bismarck, ND

Concordia University Bears vs. St. Cloud State University Huskies