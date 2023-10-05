Minnesota Twins ALDS Tickets on Sale Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Single-game tickets for the American League Division Series between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros go on sale Friday at noon.
The best-of-five series starts Saturday and Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The A-L-D-S moves back to Target Field for Games 3 and 4 next Tuesday and Wednesday, if necessary.
The Twins have ten potential home playoff games if they continue to win.
There's more ticket information on the Twins website.
Minnesota Twins fans are celebrating the team's first postseason series win since 2002. The Twins blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Wednesday in Game Two of the Wild Card series and advanced to the American League Division Series in Houston.
