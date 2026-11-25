The Minnesota Timberwolves have played in nearly 3,000 games since entering the National Basketball Association for the 1989-90 season. In those 38 seasons the Wolves have made the playoffs 14 times and are still looking for their first NBA Finals appearance.

The Timberwolves have had just two Hall-of-Famers on their roster in Kevin Garnett and Chauncey Billups, although a few players on the current roster certainly seem like a good bet to make it into the hall in the future.

Here is a look at the players who have worn a Timberwolves jersey for the most games.

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#1 KEVIN GARNETT - 970 GAMES

1995- 2007; 2014-2016

The first name on this list should come as no surprise, as Garnett is the team's all time leader in games played, minutes played (36,189), field goals (7647), field goal attempts (15,560), field goals missed (7,913), free throws (3743), free throw attempts (4806), offensive (2588) and defensive (8130) rebounds, total rebounds (10,718), assists (4216), steals (1315), blocks (1590), turnovers (2404), fouls (2438), turnovers (2404), points (19,201) triple-doubles (16) and win shares (139.8) among others.

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#2 SAM MITCHELL - 757 GAMES

1989-1992; 1995-2002

Mitchell worked his way to the NBA with stints in the CBA and in France before joining the Wolves for the 1989-90 season. Mainly used in a reserve/sixth man role with the Wolves during his decade with the team, Mitchell started 291 of his 757 games in Minnesota.

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#3 DOUG WEST - 609 GAMES

1989-1998

West was Mitchell's teammate for the Wolves' inaugural 1989-90 season in which he played in 52 games off the bench and averaged just over seven minutes per game. He eventually became a key contributor for Minnesota, starting 80 games in 1992-93 while averaging 19.3 points per game.

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#4 KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS - 573 GAMES

2015-2024

The #1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, Towns made four All Star teams with the Wolves and led them to the Western Conference Finals in 2023-24. Towns ranks second (behind Garnett) in several categories including points, blocks, rebounds and is second all-time behind Anthony Edwards for three-pointers made.

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#5 GORGUI DIENG - 498 GAMES

2013-2020

Dieng joined the Wolves mainly as a reserve, starting 103 of his first 215 games. However, he started all 82 games in the 2016-2017 season before playing in 79 games as a reserve the next season.

THE NEXT FIVE

#6 - NAZ REID - 483 GAMES

#7- JADEN MCDANIELS - 457 GAMES (AND COUNTING)

#8 - ANTHONY EDWARDS - 446 GAMES (AND COUNTING)

#9 - ANDREW WIGGINS - 442 GAMES

#10 - WALLY SZCZERBIAK - 438