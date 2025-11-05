Minnesota State High School Volleyball Tourney Begins Wednesday
The Minnesota State High School League State Girls Volleyball Tournament begins Wednesday morning at Grand Casino Arena (formerly Xcel Energy Center). Here is a look at the full schedule for the first round.
Local teams participating include Class AAA's Sauk Rapids-Rice, who will play against Cretin-Derham Hall at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Sartell, who is scheduled to play against Class AAAA top seed Lakeville South at 1 p.m..
READ MORE: CAN SARTELL TOPPLE THE GIANTS AT STATE?
CLASS A (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th)
North Woods (24-3) vs Mayer Lutheran (24-7) 5 PM
Court 1
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (24-6) vs Cleveland (26-6) 5 PM
Court 1
Winners meet Friday at 1 PM.
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (28-5) vs Nevis (23-7) 7 PM
Court 2
Fillmore Central (25-6) vs Ada-Borup-West (23-8) 7 PM
Court 1
Winners meet Friday at 3 PM.
CLASS AA (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th)
Hawley (29-2) vs New London-Spicer (17-10) 1 PM
Court 1
Southwest Christian (18-14) vs New Life Academy (26-4) 1 PM
Court 2
Winners meet Friday at 5 PM.
Albany (27-3) vs Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3 PM
Court 1
Chatfield (24-7) vs Esko (24-4) 3 PM
Court 2
Winners meet Friday at 7 PM.
CLASS AAA (WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5th)
Marshall (30-2) vs Big Lake (13-17) 5 PM
Court 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice (25-2) vs Cretin-Derham Hall (22-4)
Court 1
Winners meet Friday at 7 PM
Benilde-St. Margaret (26-5) vs Grand Rapids (22-10) 7 PM
Court 2
Stewartville (26-4) vs Mahtomedi (21-9) 7 PM
Court 1
Winners meet Friday at 11 AM
CLASS AAAA (WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5th)
Lakeville South (28-3) vs Sartell (20-12) 1 PM
Court 1
Roseville (23-7) vs Rogers (25-6) 1 PM
Court 2
Winners meet Thursday at 9 AM
East Ridge (22-7) vs Apple Valley (18-9) 3 PM
Court 1
Prior Lake (21-10) vs Centennial (22-8) 3 PM
Court 2
Tracy Lawrence & Josh Turner
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt