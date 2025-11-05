The Minnesota State High School League State Girls Volleyball Tournament begins Wednesday morning at Grand Casino Arena (formerly Xcel Energy Center). Here is a look at the full schedule for the first round.

Local teams participating include Class AAA's Sauk Rapids-Rice, who will play against Cretin-Derham Hall at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Sartell, who is scheduled to play against Class AAAA top seed Lakeville South at 1 p.m..

CLASS A (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th)

North Woods (24-3) vs Mayer Lutheran (24-7) 5 PM

Court 1

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (24-6) vs Cleveland (26-6) 5 PM

Court 1

Winners meet Friday at 1 PM.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (28-5) vs Nevis (23-7) 7 PM

Court 2

Fillmore Central (25-6) vs Ada-Borup-West (23-8) 7 PM

Court 1

Winners meet Friday at 3 PM.

CLASS AA (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6th)

Hawley (29-2) vs New London-Spicer (17-10) 1 PM

Court 1

Southwest Christian (18-14) vs New Life Academy (26-4) 1 PM

Court 2

Winners meet Friday at 5 PM.

Albany (27-3) vs Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3 PM

Court 1

Chatfield (24-7) vs Esko (24-4) 3 PM

Court 2

Winners meet Friday at 7 PM.

CLASS AAA (WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5th)

Marshall (30-2) vs Big Lake (13-17) 5 PM

Court 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice (25-2) vs Cretin-Derham Hall (22-4)

Court 1

Winners meet Friday at 7 PM

Benilde-St. Margaret (26-5) vs Grand Rapids (22-10) 7 PM

Court 2

Stewartville (26-4) vs Mahtomedi (21-9) 7 PM

Court 1

Winners meet Friday at 11 AM

CLASS AAAA (WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5th)

Lakeville South (28-3) vs Sartell (20-12) 1 PM

Court 1

Roseville (23-7) vs Rogers (25-6) 1 PM

Court 2

Winners meet Thursday at 9 AM

East Ridge (22-7) vs Apple Valley (18-9) 3 PM

Court 1

Prior Lake (21-10) vs Centennial (22-8) 3 PM

Court 2