The Sartell volleyball team will battle Lakeville South at the Class AAAA Minnesota State High School League Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday night at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

This is the Sabres' first trip to the state tournament since 1977, where Sartell took home the state title.

SARTELL SEASON RECAP

The Sabres are 20-12 so far this season. As the #3 seed in the Section 8AAAA tournament, Sartell topped #6 Elk River 3-0, #2 St. Michael-Albertville 3-2 and #4 Alexandria 3-1.

"I think what a lot of coaches would talk about is peaking at the right moment and I definitely I think we are, said Sartell coach Riley Marod. "There is a grit and grind about the postseason that my team has and they are not wanting it to be over and not wanting it to end.

"I think that's how we got so far in sections, knowing that if you lose you are done and they didn't want that to happen," Marod said.

LAKEVILLE A TOUGH TEST

Lakeville South is the top-ranked team in Class AAAA and boasts a 28-3 record. In the Section 1AAAA playoffs, the Cougars beat Rochester John Marshall and Farmington in straight sets before topping rival Lakeville North 3-2 in the final.

"Lakeville is ranked first for a reason," Marod said. "We are really focusing up because just being at state wasn't the end goal, we have goals to compete and do well at state."

Lakeville South will have the height advantage in the matchup, which is something that Marod says the team has been preparing for in practice.

"We've stood on boxes, we've stood on chairs... we've done a lot of different things to prepare for (their height)," Marod said.

KEYS TO VICTORY

"We have to be able to pass and to receive," Marod says of the Sabres. "If we can do that I believe we have an incredibly fast offense our setter sets our hitters up nice and fast and we play with speed."

"That part I know will come, we just have to be able to send and receive," Marod said.

WHAT: Class AAAA State Volleyball Tournament QF

WHERE: Grand Casino Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, November 5th at 1 PM

TICKETS: $27 for adults, $18 for students