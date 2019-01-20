Minneapolis to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2020

The Minnesota Wild, along with FOX Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, announced yesterday that the city of Minneapolis will host the 14th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 .

We're ecstatic and honored to follow in a long line of great hockey communities that have hosted Hockey Day Minnesota," said Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 Event Chair Scott Rusert. "Parade Stadium, backdropped by the Minneapolis skyline and the iconic Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, is an ideal location for the 'City of Lakes' community and State of Hockey fans to celebrate more than a century of Minneapolis hockey. This event will be a tremendous opportunity to showcase the diversity of our hockey programs and serve as a springboard to keep hockey thriving and even more diverse in Minneapolis for another century and beyond.

The dates and match-ups for Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 will be announced at a later date.

Parade Stadium sits between the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and Parade Ice Garden. Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 will take place with Minneapolis' Wells Fargo Tower, Basilica of St. Mary and Lowry Hill in the background.

Minneapolis does winter sports as well as any city in the country - and we are pumped that we'll get to highlight that when the puck drops for Hockey Day Minnesota 2020," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The previous Hockey Day Minnesota locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018) and Bemidji (2019).