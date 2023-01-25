Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 Coming to White Bear Lake Thursday

WHITE BEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- An annual celebration of the rich history of the sport in Minnesota is returning to the “state of hockey” this week.

The 16th annual Hockey Day Minnesota kicks off at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Lake on Thursday. The now multi-day showcase runs through Sunday and features a variety of high school, collegiate, and professional-level hockey games.

Thursday is “Opening Night” and will start the action with an opening ceremony at 5:00 p.m. followed by a matchup between the Forest Lake and Cretin-Derham Hall girl’s hockey teams.

Friday is “College Night” with the highlight being a showdown between the St. John’s University and Augsburg University men’s hockey teams at 5:30 p.m. This will be the first Hockey Day MN appearance for both teams, and the first MIAC contest held as part of the event.

Saturday is “Official Hockey Day” and includes three morning and afternoon high school matchups including the Hill Murray boy’s hockey team going head-to-head with host White Bear Lake. The Minnesota Wild will host the Buffalo Sabres at Xcel Energy Center at 8:00 p.m. to cap off the day.

The festivities wrap up Sunday with “Hockey Changes Lives Day.” The final day will offer food trucks, kid activities, more games, live music, and an NFL viewing party.

Sponsored by Bally Sports North and the Minnesota Wild, Hockey Day Minnesota began in 2007 and has grown considerably since. The event was held in St. Cloud back in 2018. Warroad will host in 2024.

