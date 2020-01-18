Mankato to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2021

The Minnesota Wild, along with FOX Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, announced today that the city of Mankato will host the 15th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota 2021.

On behalf of the Local Organizing Committee, the Greater Mankato Region is honored to bring Hockey Day Minnesota to our community in 2021, said Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 Event Co-Chairs David Wittenberg and Brad Braun. "We are excited to partner with Minnesota State University, Mankato and the Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic to host this iconic event at Blakeslee Stadium next January. As the waters of the Minnesota River run through our community, so does a deep passion and love for the game of hockey. We thank the Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North for the opportunity to add our name to the long line of storied hockey communities that have hosted this tremendous event before us, and to continue to showcase why Minnesota is indeed, the State of Hockey.

The dates and match-ups for Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 will be announced at a later date. Blakeslee Stadium is home to MSU Football and served as the summer training camp home to the Minnesota Vikings from 1966-2017. Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 will take place in the home town of the Minnesota State Mavericks.

We are looking forward to visiting the southern part of the State of Hockey to celebrate the great tradition and influence Mankato has had on the game," said Mike Dimond, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX Sports North.

The previous Hockey Day Minnesota locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018) and Bemidji (2019), and Minneapolis (2020).