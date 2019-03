The #10 Miami Hurricanes topped #12 Minnesota 86-81 Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The loss is the first of the season for the Gophers, who fall to 7-1 on the season.

Amir Coffey led Minnesota with 23 points, while Jordan Murphy posted a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Gophers will play at home against Rutgers on Sunday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Williams Arena.