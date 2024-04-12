MN Junior College Baseball Update

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

Wednesday April 10th

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 6 ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 3

The Cyclones matched their Central division rivals the LeGends with six hits apiece. The Cyclones had a home run and a double and they played solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was righty sophomore Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded strikeouts. Righty sophomore Asher Giese from Burnsville HS threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he issued one walk. Lefty Sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS, threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he earned the save. The Cyclones offenses was led by Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for five huge RBIs. Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Cayden Hansen earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs and Blaine Fischer had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Legends starting pitcher was righty sophomore Lucas Burgum from Mandan, ND threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty sophomore Logan Bullock from WatertownMayer HS threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and a walk. The Legends offense was led by Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Levi Lampert from Upsala HS went 1-off-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen HS went 1- for-4 for a RBI. Maddox Mortensen form Courtland, Mn went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Brady Goebel from Albany HS earned a walk. Carter Lang from New Ulm HS went 1-for-3 and Josmer Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico earned two walks.

ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 5 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 4

The Legends out hit the Cyclones seven to six and they were aided by six walks. They come back with two runs in the top of the seventh inning to split the double hitter with Cyclones. The LeGends staring pitcher was lefty sophomore Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Tori Helget threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty freshman Jaden Drill from Courtland, MN threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by right fielder Levi Lampert, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. DH/pitcher Jaden Drill went 1-for-4 for a RBI and First baseman Brady Goebel from Albany HS went 1-for-4. Third baseman Chuck Hackett from Foley HS went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Catcher Jack Theisen from Apollo HS went 1-for3 and he scored a run. Left fielder Josmer Ortiz Aponte went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs from Sartell HS scored a run, had a walk and a stolen base. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS. He threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty sophomore Carson Reeves from PEM HS gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by third baseman Terrance Moody, he went 2-for3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Second baseman Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Center fielder Elian Mezquita went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Sam Holthaus went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen bae, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Shortstop Brock Woitalla earned a walk and he scored a run and Right fielder Kinnick Christensen earned a walk.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 5 ANOKA TCC GOLEN RAMS 4

The Warriors out hit the Rams eight to seven and they were aided by six walks, in the eighth inning battle, their starting pitcher was righty freshman Gabe Rohman from NLS HS, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Freshman Ethan Bulthuls from CMCS HS threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one walk. Righty freshman Dylan Grev from Madelia HS threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS, he went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he was a hit by a pitch. Caden Lang from GSL HS went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Etterman from Willmar HS went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Luke Ruter from NLS HS went 2-for-5 and Max Athmann from Paynesville Area HS went 1-for-3 and he earned walk. Brady Perlberg from Brandon-Evansville HS went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaxon Gustafson from DC HS earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Tanner Olson from St. James HS earned a walk. The Golden Rams starting pitcher was righty sophomore Brett Sullivan from Champlin Park HS, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty freshman Craig Fierro from Reno, Navada threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Golden Rams offense was led by Jacob Conteras from Osseo HS went 2-for4 for a RBI and Rice Whitaker from Omaha, Nebraska earned three walks and he scored a run. Matthew Ramstad from Mesa, Arizona went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Antonio Barachy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin scored a run. Garbriel Ottmar from Hopkins HS went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Groth from Fridley HS and Craig Fierro both went 1-for-4.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 6 ANOKA TCC GOLEN RAMS 4

The Warriors and the Golden Rams both collected six hits, the Warriors had four doubles and they were aided by five walks. The Warriors starting pitcher was lefty freshman Gabe Helget from DC HS, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Righty sophomore Caden Lang threw four innings to seal the deal. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Warriors offense was led by DH Caden Lange, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Left fielder Max Athman went 1-for-3 with double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Center fielder Sam Etterman went 1-for2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Third baseman Andrew Prieve earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Right fielder Luke Ruter went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Nolan Eischens went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and second baseman Brady Perlberg earned a walk and he had a stolen base. The starting pitcher for the Golden Rams was righty sophomore Jacob Contreras, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Antonio Barachy threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Golden Rams offense was led by first baseman Grady Fredrick, he went 2- for-3 with a double for. RBI and he scored a run. Catcher Caleb Groth went 1- for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Shortstop Matthew Ramsdell went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Rice Whitaker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and left fielder Gabe Ottmar went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Center fielder Antonio Barachy went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 16 MN. STATE FF SPARTANS 6

The Raiders out hit the Spartans sixteen to seven, including a pair of doubles and a triple and they were aided by seven walks. The starting pitcher for the Raiders was righty freshman Zayden Smith from from Rogers HS, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Raiders offense was led by Taevyn Brown from Pequot Lake HS, he went 2- for-5 for three RBIS and he scored a run. Jayden Dymanyk from Maple Grove HS went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and Braxten Steward from Cheyenne, Wyoming went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Josh Kosen for Motley HS went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Walters from Park Center HS went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Letness from Moorhead HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Justin Stalboerger from Moorhead HS went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Kivel from Hibbing HS went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Tittrington from St. Paul went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. The starting pitcher for the Spartans was Righty freshman Carson Bevill from Fargo South HS, he threw one inning, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty freshman Hunter Holti from New York Mills HS threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Evan Lundeen from WDC HS gave up one hit, one run and one walk. The Spartans offense was led by Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Evan Linder went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Pulju from Perham HS went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Ben Monson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Davis from WDC HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyson Barthel from WDC HS went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Isaac Hamann from WDC HS earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Bryce Kruger from Barnesville HS was hit by a pitch.

MN. STATE FF SPARTANS 8 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 2

The Spartans out hit the Raiders ten to five, including three big doubles and solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Spartans was righty freshman Isaac Hamann from WDC HS, he threw five innings, he to earned the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty freshman Eli Stevens threw two innings to close it out, he gave up two walks, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by third baseman Tyson Barthel, he went 3-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Second baseman Logan Pulju went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Righty fielder Bryce Kruger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and shortstop Connor Davis earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Pitcher Isaac Haman went 3-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Left fielder Ben Monson was hit twice by a pitch, he a stolen base and he scored a run and Eoghan Fisher earned a walk and he scored a run. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty Aiden Micholski from Foley HS, he threw five innings. he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Sophomore Dan Miller from Isle, Mn threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Raiders offense was led by shortstop Josh Kosson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Center fielder Josh Kivela went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Left fielder Justin Walters went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned two walks. DH Braxton Stewart went 1-for-2 with a double, stolen base and he earned a walk. Third baseman Taevyn Brown was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES @ RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS Saturday April 13th

(1:00/3:30) RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS @ ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES Sunday April 14th (1:00/3:30) Putz Field) MN. STATE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS @ ALEX. TECH CC LEGENDS Saturday April 13th (1:00/3:30) ALEX. TECH CC LEGENDS @ MN. STATE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS Sunday April 14th (1:00/3:30) ANOKA RASMEY CC RAMS @ CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS Saturday April 13th (1:00/3:30) CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS @ ANOKA RMSEY CC RAMS (Sunday April 14th (1:00/3:00)