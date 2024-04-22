SCSU Baseball Recap

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

Thursday April 18th

STCSU HUSKIES 7 U OF M DULUTH BULLDOGS 2

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them eight to six, including three home runs and solid defense. The starting pitcher for the Huskies was righty freshman Ryan Roehl from West Bend, Wisconsin. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Cal James from Buffalo HS went 1-for-1 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 2-for-3 with a home run and Drew Beier from Foley HS went 1-for-4. Noah Dehn from Minnehaha Academy went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil from Albany HS went 1-for-3 and Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo HS went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was lefty junior Kaden Pfeffer, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Joe Gizzi threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout and Lefty senior Connor Nygaard threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Troy Lynch, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Doran Hinckley went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Jack Pederson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Gabe Richardson and Trevor Gustafson both went 1-for-3.

U OF M DULUTH BULLDOGS 14 STCSU HUSKIES 13

The Bulldogs out hit the Huskies in game two, seventeen to fifteen, including thee doubles and a pair of home runs. This was a ten inning slugfest, the Bulldogs starting pitcher was righty freshman Sam Kilber. He threw two innings, gave up five hits, four runs and one walk. Lefty senior Isaac Benesh from St. Cloud Apollo threw three innings. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty senior Dylan Wilson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Nygard threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Zach Kuseske threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walk. Ethan Cole threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the save.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Gabe Richardson, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, three walks and he scored a run. Jack Puder went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run for three RBIs, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Albeck went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Ethan Cole went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and a walk and Trevor Gustafson scored a run. Garrett Stuffacher went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Michel Gabbard went 2-for-6 with a double, walk and he scored two runs. Oran Hinckley went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Troy Lynch went 2-for-5 with one walk and he scored three runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher was righty senior Ryan Roehl from West Bend, Wisconsin, he threw two innings. He gave up four hits, four runs and he issued three walks. Righty freshman Noah Kahl from Waukesha, Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning. He gave up two hits two runs and two walks. Righty freshman Will Hess from Hartland, Wisconsin threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty sophomore Cael Kolacia from Fort Dodge, Iowa threw three innings, he gave up four hits two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by second baseman Sawyer Smith, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned a walk, he scored a pair of runs and he was hit by a pitch. DH Drew Beier went 2-for-6 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs and Left fielder Archer Ogbourne earned a walk. First baseman Ethan Navaratil went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Blaine Guthrie went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Third baseman Cal James went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Tyler Schiller went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Michell Gumbko went 1-for-3, he earned walk and he scored a run. Shortstop Noah Dehne went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

WAYNE STATE COLLEGE WILDCATS 4 STCSU HUSKIES 0

The Wildcats out hit the Huskies five to four and they were aided by two mis-plays early by the Huskies. The starting pitcher for the Wildcats was lefty junior Corbin Kirk, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Wildcats offense was led by Caden Long, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Barnett went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Braden Cannon had a walk and he scored a run. Trey Wells went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Kyler Essink had a walk. Cam Madsen went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run and Brayden Chaney had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Huskies was lefty junior Luke Tupy from New Prague HS. He threw six innings, he gave up five singles, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, from Albany HS, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Mitch Gumbko from Ada, Michigan was hit by a pitch. Garrett Bevacqua from Carlsbad, California went 2-for-3 and Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin earned a walk. Drew Beier from Foley HS went 1-for-3.

SCSU HUSKIES 7 WAYNE STATE COLLEGE WILDCATS 4

The Huskies and the Wildcats each collected ten hits, this included two doubles, a triple and a home run and they were aided by five walks. The starting pitcher for the Huskies was lefty senior Payton VanBeck from BBE HS, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area HS threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by righty fielder Garett Bevacqua, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Noah Dehne went 1-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. DH Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Catcher Blaine Guthrie went 2-for-5 with a double and first baseman Ethan Navratil earned a walk. Third baseman Cal James went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Left fielder Archer Ogbourne earned a walk.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was lefty juniorJacob Knefl, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty junior Kadyn VanHill threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Righty junior Alex Calabrese threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Wildcats offense was led by Braden Cannon, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Kyle Essink went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Quinn McCafferty had a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Trey Wells went 3-for-5 with a double and Chase Douglas was credited for a RBI. Cam Madsen went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Carter Thomas had two walks and he scored a run. Colin Lyman went 1-for-3 with a double and he had two walks and Cade Lyman had two walks and he scored a run.

SUNDAY APRIL 21st

SCSU HUSKIES 9 WAYNE STATE COLLEGE WILDCATS 4

The Huskies out hit the Wildcats thirteen to nine, including five doubles and a home run. Lefty senior Jack Habeck started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Ryan Roehl gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Right Sophomore Cael Kolacia threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Noah Dehne, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-5 for one RBI. Drew Beier went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Gumbko went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Kevin Butler scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Wildcats was right junior Nathan Anderson, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty junior Josh Kilzer threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and one run. Righty junior Eli Crnkovich gave up two hits, one walk and one run. Righty sophomore Braden Cannon threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Wildcats were led on offense by Trey Wells, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Cam Madsen went 1-for-4. Quinn McCafferty went 3-for-3 and Carter Thomas earned a walk. Chase Douglas went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyler Essink went 1-for-2 he earned a walk and he scored a run and Colin Lyman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.