SCTCC Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

WEDNESDAY APRIL 17th

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 10 ALEX TCC LEGENDS 8

The Cyclone out hit the legends ten to nine, including three doubles and a home run, it took ten innings. A walk off double in the top of tenth secured the huge win over their Central Division rivals. The Cyclones starting pitcher was lefty freshman Hayden Frank from STMA HS threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and three runs. Righty freshman Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge HS threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Cyclones offense was led by Reece Berberich from Thompson, ND, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 2-for-5 with the huge walk off double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Terrance Moody from SRR HS went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 1-for-3, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Owen Bode from Little Falls HS and Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska both had a stolen base and Max scored a run. The Legends righty sophomore Lucas Burgum form Mandan, ND started on the mound. He threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas threw five innings, he gave up two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty sophomore Caden Sand from Albany HS threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by Josmer Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico, he went 2-for-5 with a triple for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Levi Lampert from Upsala HS went 1-for-4 with double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Brady Goebel from Albany HS went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jaden Drill from Courtland, MN went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Theisen from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen HS was hit by a pitch and given credited for two RBIs. Chuck Hackett from Foley HS went 1-for-6 and he scored a run, Carter Ruschmeier from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Maddox Mortensen form Courtland, Mn and Hunter Norby from Ashby HS both scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 8 ALEX TCC LEGENDS 6

The Cyclones were out hit by the Legends twelve to six, but the Cyclones were aided by eight walks and a big five runs second inning. With a huge grand slam, this gave their starting pitchers in good position. Lefty sophomore Carson Reeve from PEM HS threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Sam Nistler from EVW HS gave up two hits, four runs and one walk. Lefty sophomore Carson Kullhem from Aitkin HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Paynesville Area HS threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by sophomore Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS. He went 2-for-3 with the huge grand slam in the second inning, for four huge RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Second baseman Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Left fielder Jake Ince Aitkin HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Brock Woitala from Monticello HS went 1-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Blaine Fischer from BBE HS went 1-for-3 and PR Hayden Frank from STMA HS scored a run. Center fielder Elian Mesquita earned a walk and he scored a run. Third baseman Terrance Moody from SRR HS earned a walk and right fielder Kinnick Christiansen form State Center, Iowa earned a walk. The Legend starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska. he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty freshman Luke Saulters from Round Rock, Texas threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Logan Bullock from Watertown HS threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by third baseman Chuck Hackett, he went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. DH Jaden Drill went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. First baseman Brady Goebel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Shortstop Carter Lang went 1-for-4. Center fielder Calen O’Connell went 2-for-4. Right fielder Josmer Ortiz Aponte went 2- for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Jacob Merrill went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and left fielder Levi Lampert went 1-for1. Maddox Mortensen earned a walk and he scored a run and pinch runner Austin Henrichs scored a run.