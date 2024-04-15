Junior College Baseball Update

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE GOLDEN RAMS

CENTRAL LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

SATURDAY APRIL 13th

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 15 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 5

The Warriors swinging very hot bats as they out hit the Cyclones eighteen to ten, including two home runs and six doubles. The Warriors starting pitcher was righty sophomore Sam Etterman from Willmar HS. He threw a complete game of five innings to earn the win, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Luke Ruter from NLS HS, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly for six RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Etterman went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Caden Lang from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS went 4-for-4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Max Athmann from Paynesville Area HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson HS went 3-for-3 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Olson from St. James HS went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Perleberg from Brandon-Evansville HS earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs, and Gabe Rohman from NLS HS was credited for a RBI.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty sophomore Brooks Ashe from MACCRAY HS, he gave up five hits and three runs. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Griffin Dosan from Red Rock HS threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Carson Kullhem from Aitkin HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Kinnick Christensen form State Center, Iowa went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice HS went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska went 1-for-2. Blaine Fischer from BBE HS went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 13 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 5

The Cyclones out hit the Warriors thirteen to six, including a pair of doubles and a home run.The Cyclones starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Carson Reeve from PEM HS threw four innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty freshman Sam Nistler from Eden Valley-Watkins HS threw three innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by third baseman Terrance Moody, he went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Right fielder Max Reis went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Second baseman Cayden Hansen went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Reese Berberich from Thompson, ND went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Left fielder Jake Ince went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Shortstop Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS went 1-for3- for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Center fielder Elian Mezquita St. Cloud Apollo went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. DH Kinnick Christensen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and catcher Blaine Fischer went 2-for-4.

The Warriors starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Brock Davis from New Prague HS, he threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Right freshman Riley Lessman from NLS HS threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Hank Bulson from St. Cloud Tech HS threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, six walks and one walk.

The Warriors offense led by third baseman Andrew Prieve, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Shortstop Nolan Eischens went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Luke Ruter went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Left fielder Max Athmann went 1-for-3 and Jaxon Gustafson from Dassel-Cokato HS went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Center fielder Sam Etterman earned a walk and he scored a run and catcher Caden Lang earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. First baseman Tanner Olson was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Nick Schmitt from Tracy-MIlroy-Balaton HS earned a walk and Brad Perleberg earned a walk.

ALEX TCC LEGENDS 16 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 6

The Legends out hit their division rivals the Spartans nine to seven, including two doubles and two home runs and they were aided by ten walks. The starting pitcher for the Legends was righty freshman Tori Helget from Springfield HS. He threw a complete game of five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Chuck Hackett from Foley HS went 2-for-3 with two home runs, for five RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Brady Goebel from Albany HS had a two sacrifice flys, he earned two walks, he was credited for three RBIs and he scored a run. Josmer Ortiz from Albinito, Puerto Rico went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen HS went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned four walks and he scored a trio of runs. Calen O’Connell from Sartell-St. Stephen HS was credited for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Levi Lampert from Upsala HS went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jaden Drill from Courtland, MN had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Carter Lang from New Ulms HS went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and He scored a run and Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was right freshman Peyton Christensen from Rothsay HS, he threw one inning. He gave up five hits, ten runs and four walks. Righty freshman Dain Schroeder form Hancock HS threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Dalton Heater from St. Joseph, Missouri threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Spartans offense was led by Carson Bevill from Fargo South HS, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Pulju from Perham HS went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Davis from WDC HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Isaac Hamann from WDC HS went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Heater went 1-for-2 and Evan Lunde from WDC HS went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

ALEX TCC LEGENDS 14 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 8

The Legends and the Spartans each collected eleven hits, but the Legends had four home runs and a double. The Legends starting pitcher was righty freshman Chuck Hackett from Foley HS, he threw four innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Parker Jendro from Alexandria HS threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and three walks. Righty Sophomore Logan Bullock from Watertown Hs threw the final inning, to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Levi Lampert he went 2-for-3 with two home runs, for five RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Maddox Mortensen went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Josmer Oritz Aponte went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Landen Tillquist from Omaha, Nebraska went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jadin Drill earned two walks, he had stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Carter Spangler from Ashby HS, he threw one inning, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Dalton Heater threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Isaac Hamann, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Logan Pulju went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Connor Davis went 1-for-4. Ben Monson went 1-for-2 with a home run, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Carson Bevill went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Dalton Heater scored a run. Evan Lunde went 1-for-4, and Bryce Kruger earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 7 ANOKA RASMEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 6

The Raiders were actually out hit by the Golden Rams nine to eight, they did collect three doubles and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Raiders was righty sophomore Gavin Gast from Moorhead HS. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty sophomore Daniel Miller from Isle HS threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by Beau Lepel from Plato HS, he went 3-for-3 with three doubles for three RBIs, he scored a trio of runs and he had a stolen base. Jack Thorn from Becker HS went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Josh Kossan from Motley HS went 2-for-4 with a triple and he double and he scored three runs. Justin Walters from Park Center HS went 1-for-3 with a double and Taevyn Brown from Pequot Lakes HS earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Brett Letness from Moorhead HS went 1-for-3 with a double.

The starting pitcher for the Golden Rams was righty sophomore Daniel Pacheco from Tucson, Arizona. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Gabe Ottmar from Hopkins HS threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Antonio Barachy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

Matthew Ramsdell from Mesa, Arizona went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Contreras from Osseo HS went 2-for-5 with a home run and Caleb Groth from Fridley HS 1-for-3, he earned a walk an he scored a run. Gabe Ottmar went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Grady Fredrick from Reno, Nevada went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Rice Whitaker from Omaha, Nebraska earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Ryan Luster from STMA HS was hit by a pitch.

CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 11 ANOKA RASMEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 9

The Raiders out hit the Golden Rams ten to eight, including two doubles, a triple and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Raiders was righty freshman Sabastain Bark, from Two Harbors HS. He threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Ethan Ambuehl from Fargo, ND threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by First baseman Jack Thorn, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Left fielder Josh Kossan, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Right fielder Justin Walters went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and catcher Quincy Jantz earned a walk. Shortstop Taevyn Brown went 2-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Center fielder Josh Kivela earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. DH Brett Letness went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and second baseman Devin Waldorf from Kimball Area HS, earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher righty freshman Julian Campos, from Plymouth HS threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Craig Fierro threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, six runs and two walks and Caleb Groth threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by first baseman Grady Fredrick, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Right fielder/Shortstop Rice Whitaker went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBI. Third baseman Jake Contreras went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Center fielder Antonio Barachy went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. DH Caleb Groth went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Catcher Mikey McBryer was credited for a RBI and second baseman Matthew Ramsdell earned a walk.

SUNDAY APRIL 14th

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 7 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 5

The Cyclones out hit the Warriors eleven to ten, including eight players collecting hits. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers, starting pitcher was righty sophomore Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recored six strikeouts. Righty sophomore Will VanBeck from BBE HS threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclone offense was led by Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo HS, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs. Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice HS went 2-for-2, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Pitcher/DH Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer from BBE HS went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was righty Ethan Bulthuls from CMCS HS, he threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Gabe Rohman from NLS HS threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Sam Etterman from Willmar HS, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Lang from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Nolan Eischens from New Prague Hs went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brady Perleberg from Brandon-Evansville HS went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Tanner Olson from St. James HS went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson HS went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Max Athmann from Paynesville Area HS went 1-for-4 and Luke Ruter from NLS HS was hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 5 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 3

The Cyclones out hit the Warriors six to two, including a home run and a double. With the score tied at three to three and Cyclones Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS stepped up and he hit a shot of 415’ or more to right center field, to secure the win for the Cyclones. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was right freshman Terrance Moody, he threw five innings. He gave up one hit, two runs two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS threw two innings to close it out. He gave up one hit, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by sophomore Sam Holthaus, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Shortstop Brock Woitalla had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and DH Landon Janzen from Aitkin HS earned a walk. Left fielder Jake Ince went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Right fielder Max Reis went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

Center fielder Elian Mezquita went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was righty freshman Dylan Grey from

Madelia HS. He threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Andrew Prieve threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave one hit, four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by second baseman Max Athmann, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for one RBI. Third baseman Riley Lessman went 1-for-3 and right fielder Luke Ruter was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Left fielder Gabe Rohman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Shortstop Nolan Eischens was hit by a pitch and Catcher Cole Dolezal scored a run.

ALEX. TCC LEGENDS 11 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 0

The Legends out hit the Spartans nine to no hits, including two home runs and two doubles and they were aided by six walks. The starting pitcher lefty freshman Luke Saulters from Round Rock, Texas threw a gem. He threw five innings, a no hitter, he issued three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Jack Theisen from St.Cloud Apollo HS, he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs. Levi Lampert from Upsala HS went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Josmer Ortiz Aponte from Aibonito, Puerto Rico went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair runs. Jaden Drill from Courtland HS went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs from Sartell-St. Stephen HS and Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas both earned a walk and both scored a run and Chuck Hackett from Foley HS scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was lefty freshman Hunter Holtti from NYM HS, he threw three innings. He gave up eight hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Ben Monson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and he issued three walks. The Spartans offense included: Ben Monson earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Carson Bevill from Fargo South HS earned a walk and Brett Laurin from Winnipeg, Canada earned a walk.

ALEX. TCC LEGENDS 8 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 2

The Legends out hit the Spartans six to three, including a huge home run and they were aided by nine walks. The starting pitcher for the Legends was righty sophomore Levi Lampert from Upsala HS. He threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty sophomore Caden Sand from Albany HS threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty freshman Angel Solivan form Pascagoula, Missouri threw one inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Legend offense was led by shortstop Carter Lang, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher Felix Porras went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. First baseman Jaden Drill went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and second baseman Carter Rushmeier from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Center fielder Austin Henrichs earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Pitcher/DH Levi Lampert went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, third baseman Devin Gutierrez earned two walks and right fielder Hunter Norby earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was righty freshman Connor Davis from WDC HS, he threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded strikeouts. Righty freshman Eli Stevens threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Evan Lunde threw two innings, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by left fielder Ben Monson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Third baseman Logan Pulju went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI.

CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 8 ANOKA RASMEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 7

The Raiders out hit the Golden Rams twelve to six, including a pair of doubles and seven collecting hits. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty freshman Aiden Micholski from Foley HS. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Sophomore Daniel Miller from Isle threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Raiders offense was led by Beau Lepel from Plato, Mn., he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Quincy Jantz from Menahga HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf from Kimball Area HS went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Justin Walters from Park Center HS went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, Taevyn Brown for Pequot Lakes HS went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base. Josh Kossan from Motley HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brett Lettness form Moorhead HS went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Kivela from Hibbing HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Thorn from Becker HS was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher righty sophomore Brett Sullivan from Champlin Park HS threw five innings. He gave up eleven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty freshman Tanner Flahaven from Superior, Wisconsin threw two innings, he gave up one hit and two walks.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Mikey McBryar from Tulsa, Oklahoma, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Rice Whitaker from Omaha, Nebraska went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Contreras form Osseo HS went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Craig Fierro from Reno, Nevada went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Matt Ramsdell from Mesa, Arizona went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.. Grady Fredrick from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was credited for two RBIs and Antonio Bararchy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin scored a run, Caleb Groth from Fridley HS earned a walk and he Dan Pacheco from Tucson, Arizona earned a walk.

CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 13 ANOKA RASMEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 12

The Raiders out hit the Golden Rams thirteen to six, including two home runs and three doubles. The Raiders starting pitcher was righty freshman Zayden Smith from Rogers HS, he threw 4 2/3. He gave up six hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Quincy Jantz from Menahga HS threw 1 1/3 innings and righty freshman Ethan Ambuehl from Fargo, ND threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave two runs and three walks. Righty sophomore Daniel Miller from Isle, Mn closed it out with one 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Raiders offense was led by first baseman JackThorn, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Righty fielder Justin Walters went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman Beau Lepel went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and second baseman Devin Waldorf went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Shortstop Taevyn Brown went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Center fielder Josh Kivela went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run. Catcher Brayden Stewart went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Left fielder Josh Kossan went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Gavin Gast was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. DH Brett Lettness went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Golden Rams was righty sophomore Jake Contreras, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty sophomore Antonio Barachy threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs.

The Golden Rams offense was led by shortstop Rice Whitaker, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Pitcher/third baseman Jake Contreras went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Second baseman/shortstop Matthew Ramsdell went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and left fielder Craig Fierro went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Third baseman Logan Adamski went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and catcher Caleb Groth earned a walk and he scored a run. First baseman Grady Fredrick earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Right Fielder Antonio Barachy earned three walks, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Center fielder Gabe Ottmar earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

STANDINGS and SCHEDULE

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS 5-1

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES 4-2

CENTRAL LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS 4-2

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS 5-3

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 2-6

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE GOLDEN RAMS 0-6

UPCOMING GAMES:

MONDAY APRIL 15th

RAINEY RIVER CC @ CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS (1:30/3:30)

TUESDAY APRIL 16th

VERMILION CC @ ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS (1:00/3:30)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 17th

ST. CLOUD TECH CC CYCLONES @ ALEX. TCC LEGENDS (2:00/4:30)

ITASCA CC VIKINGS @ CENTRAL LAKES CC BRAINERD RAIDERS (1:00/3:30)

RAINEY CC @ MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS (1:00/3:30)