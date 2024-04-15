SCSU Baseball Recap

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL

SCSU HUSKIES 15 UNIV. OF ST. MARYS MARAUDERS 1

The Huskies out hit their NSIC rivals the Marauders seventeen to five, including five doubles. The Huskies played solid defense in support of the pitchers. Lefty junior Luke Tupy from New Prague HS started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up three hits one run, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty freshman Ryan Roehl from West Bend, Wisconsin close it out with two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Cal James from Buffalo HS went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Garrett Bevacqua from Carsbad, California went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Dehne from Minnehaha Academy went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went 3-for-4 with a double for one RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier from Foley HS went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navrahl from Albany HS went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Mitch Gumko from Ada, Michigan was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Archer Ogbourne form Carlisle, Iowa went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson HS was hit by a pitch, Ben Clapp from Maple Lake HS earned a walk and Wilson Zuck form Appleton, Wisconsin scored a run.

The Marauders starting pitcher lefty senior Lukas Frers threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty sophomore Ryan Chamberlain threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty freshman David Steward threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk andh he recorded three strikeouts.

The Marauders offense was led by Michael Polson, he went 1-for-2 with a home run, and Bryce Leafgren went 1-for-1. Josh Walker went 2-for-3 and Krece Papierski went 1-for-3.

UNIVERSITY. OF ST. MARYS MARAUDERS 12 SCSU HUSKIES 6

The Marauders out hit the Huskies twelve to eleven, including a air of home runs and threw doubles. The starting pitcher was righty junior Alec Danes, he threw five innings. He gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty junior Kevin Miller threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kayden Beaurard threw 1 2/3 inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Schommer threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Right senior Kalem Haney threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Marauders offense was led by Kalem Haney, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Josh Walker went 1-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs. And Noah Flull earned two walks. Carter Shin went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Prediger went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Dylan Edmands went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Beck went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Daniel Martin went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Kyle Jamison went 2-for-3, with a walk and he scored three runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty senior Payton VanBeck from BBE HS, he threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. righty senior Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty junior Sawyer Smith from threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walks. Righty junior Sam Lachot from Scottsdale, Arizona threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Third baseman Cal James, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Sawyer Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. DH Ben Clapp went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. First baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for- for a RBI and second baseman Drew Beier was hit by a pitch. Right fielder Noah Dehne went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Left fielder Garrett Bevacqua went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Center fielder Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 13 UNIV. OF ST. MARYS MARAUDERS 11

The Huskies out hit the Marauders eighteen to twelve, including four home runs and four doubles. The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty senior Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin. He threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty senior Grady Fuchs from Paynesville Area High School threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty senior Cooper Avery from Fort Meyers, Florida threw 1/3 of an inning. He gave up two hits and three runs. Righty sophomore Cael Kolacia threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sawyer Smith went 4-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cal James went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Dehne went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Gumbko went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Archer Ogbourne went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a trio of runs. Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Marauders starting pitcher was Jaxon Zarolli, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits and five runs. D. Conner threw 1 2/3 innings he gave up four hits, three runs and one walks. J. Arnold threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. K. Kirchhoff gave up two hits, three runs and one walk. K. Moriarty threw two innings, he gave up four hits and two runs.

The Marauders offense was led by Josh Walker, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Hull went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Dylan Edmands went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Kalem Haney went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Krece Papierski scored a run. Isaac Pegurs went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Beck scored a run. Kyle Jameson went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 17th

MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS @ SCSU HUSKIES

(1:30/3:30) @ Faber Field