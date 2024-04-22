MN Junior College Baseball Update

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE GOLDEN RAMS

CENTRAL LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

SCHEDULE

Wednesday April 24th

CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS @ MN NC ITASCA VIKINGS (1:00/3:30)

DAKOTA COUNTY TECH @ ST. CLOUD TECH CC CYCLONES (2:00/4:00)

MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS @ RAINEY RIVER CC (2:00/4:00)

MN. West CC @ ALEXANDRIA TECH CC LEGENDS (2:00/4:00)

SATURDAY APRIL 20th

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 6 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 5

The Cyclones were out hit by the Golden Rams eleven to eight, they had three doubles and a home run. The Cyclones put up two runs in the first and three in the third inning. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty sophomore Cayden Hansen from Willmar HS. He threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty freshman Evan Acheson from Rocori HS threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Will VanBeck threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo HS, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Terrance Moody from SRR HS went 2-for-3 with a double for RBI and he scored a run. Landon Janzen from Aitkin HS went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jake Ince from Aitkin HS went 1-for-4. Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer from BBE HS earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla from Monticello HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher a righty freshman Craig Fierro from Reno, Nevada threw six inning, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he he recorded four strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Caleb Groth from Fridley HS, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Contreras form Osseo HS went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI Tony Barachy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Gabe Ottmar from Hopkins HS went 2-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Grady Fredrick from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and Matt Ramsdell from Mesa, Arizona both went 1-for-4.

ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 10 ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 6

The Golden Rams out hit the Cyclones ten to nine, including three doubles and a huge five runs inning in the sixth. The Golden Rams starting pitcher was righty sophomore Brett Sullivan from Champlin HS. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Jake Contreras from Osseo HS threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Golden Rams offense was led by DH Caleb Groth, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Craig Fierro went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Right Fielder Rice Whitaker was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Shortstop Matt Ramsdell had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. First baseman Grady Fredrick went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Second baseman Julian Compos went 1-for-3 he earned a walk and he score a pair of runs. Third baseman Jake Contreras was credited for a RBI and catcher Mike McBryar went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty sophomore Brooks Asche from MACCRAY HS he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge HS threw 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, and he issued one walk. Righty sophomore Will VanBeck from BBE HS threw one 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by first baseman Terrance Moody, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Center fielder Jake Ince went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of run. DH Alejandro Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and shortstop Brock Woitalla was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Second baseman Cayden Hansen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Right fielder Sam Holthaus went 1-for-4 for a RBI and catcher Blain Fischer earned a walk.

ALEX. TCC LEGENDS 15 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 2

The Legends out hit the Raiders seventeen to ten, including a pair of doubles, a triple and a home run. The Legends starting pitcher was righty freshman Tori Helget from from Springfield HS. He threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, nine singles, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Logan Bullock from Watertown HS threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Zac Anderson from Osseo HS closed it out with one inning of relief.

The Legends offense was led by Josmer Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico. He went 2-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaden Drill from Courtland HS went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Calen O’Connell from Sartell-St. Stephen HS went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Lang from New Ulm HS went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs.. Brady Goebel from Albany HS went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Henrichs from Sartell-St. Stephen HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St.. Stephen HS went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett from Foley HS went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Gavin Gast from Moorhead HS, he threw seven innings. He gave up seventeen hits, fifteen runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Justin Stalboerger from from Moorhead HS, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Josh Kossan from from Motley HS went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Baden Stewart from Cheyenne, Wyoming went 3-for-4 and JackThorn from Becker HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Devin Waldorf from Kimball Area HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Justin Walters from Park Center HS went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Brett Lettness from Moorhead HS went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks.

ALEX. TCC LEGENDS 10 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 0

The Legends out hit the Raiders six to one, including a home run and two doubles and tough defense. righty sophomore Levi Lampert from Upsala HS threw a gem, he threw five innings. He gave up just one hit, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Legend offense was led by first baseman Brady Goebel, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Third baseman Devin Gutierrez went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Shortstop Carter Lang went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. DH Jaden Drill went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Left fielder Calen O’Connell was credited for two RBIs and Center field Austin Henrichs went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Second baseman Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Josmer Ortiz Aponte earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty freshman Sebastain Bark from Two Harbors HS threw five innings. He gave up six hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. First baseman Jack Thorn went 1-for-2.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS` 7 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 0

The Warriors out hit the Spartans eight to three, including a home run and two doubles. The Warriors starting pitcher was righty sophomore Sam Etterman from Willmar HS. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up three singles, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Tanner Olson from St. James HS, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Etterman went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brady Perleberg from Brandon-Evansville HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Athmann went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Ruter from NLS HS went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Gabe Rohman from NLS HS went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Carter Spengler from Ashby HS threw four innings. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Dalton Heater from St. Joseph, Nebraska threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Pulju from Perham HS, Bryce Kruger from Barnesville HS and Ben Monson from Solan Spring, Colorado all went 1-for-3.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS` 4 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 2

The Warriors out hit the Spartans six to three and they were aided by nine walks. Righty freshman Ethan Bulthuis from CMCS HS threw a gem, a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by DH Caden Lange, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. First baseman Tanner Olson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Center fielder Sam Etterman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Third baseman Max Athmann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Shortstop Nolan Eischens went 2-for-4 and second baseman Brady Perleberg went 1-for-3. Catcher Mason Macziewski from HLWW HS went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Left fielder Andrew Prieve earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Right fielder Luke Ruter earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Spartans starting pitcher was lefty freshman Hunter Holtti from NYM HS, he threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Eli Stevens threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and two walks.

The Spartans offense included Center fielder Evan Lunde, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and DH Carson Bevill earned a walk. Catcher Eoghan Fisher went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Third baseman Connor Davis went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and left fielder Ben Monson earned a walk.

SUNDAY APRIL 21st

SCTC CYCLONES 6 ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 5

The Cyclones out hit the Golden Rams nine to eight, including a home run, triple and a double. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones as righty freshman Terrance Moody, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area HS threw three innings to close it out, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Aljandro Diaz, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. It was hit home run in the top of the seventh that gave the Cyclones the led. Reece Berberich from Thompson, ND went 1-for-2 with a triple for to RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Landon Janzen went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Holthaus was credited for a RBI. Cayden Hansen went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Kinnick Christensen went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jake Ince earned two walks.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was right sophomore Dan Pacheco form Tucson, Arizona, he threw one inning, He gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty freshman Tanner Flahaven from Superior, Wisconsin threw six innings. He gave up five hits, three runs, and two walks.

The Golden Rams were led on offense by Mikey McBryar went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Grady Fredrick was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Matt Ramsdell went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Contreras went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rice Whitaker went 2-for-4 with a double and Caleb Groth earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tony Barachy went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

SCTC CYCLONES 10 ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 0

The Cyclones out hit the Golden Rams eleven to three, all nine collected a hit. The were aided by seven walks and they had nine stolen bases. Right Sophomore Cole Fuchs from Rocori HS threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty sophomore Will Thorn from Becker HS threw one inning to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by first baseman Terrance Moody, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Catcher Blaine Fischer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. DH Alejandro Diaz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and third baseman Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Second baseman Cayden Hansen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Left fielder Jake Ince went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Sam Holthaus went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Shortstop Brock Woitallo went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Center fielder Max Reis went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Golden Rams was righty freshman Julian Campos, he threw two innings. He gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Gabe Ottmar threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs and three walks. Righty sophomore Matt Ramsdell threw two innings, he gave up two hits one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by DH Mike Bryan and right fielder Craig Fierro both went 1-for-3. First baseman Grady Fredrick went 1-for-2 and shortstop Matt Ramsdell was a hit by a pitch. Left fielder Rice Whittaker and Second baseman Ryan Luster both earned a walk.

ALEX. TCC LEGENDS 8 CLC BRAINERD RAIDERS 1

The Legends out hit the Raiders eight to five, behind a very good defense. The starting pitcher righty sophomore Lucas Burgum from Mandan, ND threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen HS, went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jaden Drill from Courtland, MN went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josmer Ortiz Aponte went 1-for-4 for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Gutierrez from Corpus Christi, Texas went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Callen O’Connell was credited for a RBI and Brady Goebel earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Felix Porras had a stolen base and a walk and Carter Lang earned a walk.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty freshman Zayden Mitch from Roger HS, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Ethan Ambuehl from Fargo, ND threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit. Their offense was led by Devin Waldorf, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Taevyn Brown went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Josh Kosson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Justin Walters and Beau Lepel both went 1-for-3.

ALEX. TCC LEGENDS 10 CLC BRAINERD RAIDERS 0

The Legends out hit the Raiders twelve to one, including eight players collecting hits. This included a pair of doubles and they played excellent defense. The Legends starting pitcher was lefty freshman Luke Saulters from Round Rock, Texas, he threw a five inning gem. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Righty fielder Josmer Ortiz Aponte, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Jacob Merrill went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Third baseman Devin Gutierrez went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. First baseman Brady Goebel went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Second baseman Jaden Drill went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Carter Lang went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Center fielder Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Cather Landen Tillquist from Omaha, Nebraska went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Raiders staring pitcher a righty freshman from Foley HS threw four inning. He gave up twelve hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Shortstop Taevyn Brown went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases. Righty Fielder Justin Walters earned a walk and he had a stolen base and first baseman Brett Lettness earned a walk.

MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 12 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 11

The Spartans out hit the Warriors thirteen to nine, including two home runs and a double. The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Connor Davis, he threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Dalton Heater threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and three walks. Righty freshman Brett Laurin threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Evan Lunde threw one inning to earn the save, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Ben Monson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he had a a stolen base. Isaac Hamann went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Eoghan Fisher went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Logan Pulju went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Bryce Kruger went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Dalton Heater went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brett Laurin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Connor Davis went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Evan Lunde earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs.

The Warriors starting pitcher was righty freshman Gabe Rohman, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits, eight runs and one walk. Righty sophomore Caden Lang threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Luke Ruter, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Lang went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Prieve was hit by a pitch. Max Athmann went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk and Tanner Olson earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Dolezal went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Etterman went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Nolan Eischens went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 11 MN. SC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 9

The Warrior out hit the Spartans eleven to nine, including a big home run and a pair of doubles. They put up five runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh inning. Righty freshman Dylan Grey from Madelia HS threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and one walk. lefty Brock Davis from New Prague HS threw 2/3 of inning, he gave up three runs, and three walks. Righty freshman Riley Lessman from NLS HS threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, a walk and threw runs. Righty freshman Nolan Eischens from New Prague HS threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Nolan Eischens, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Macziewski from HLWW HS went 1-for-5 with a double for four RBIs. Third baseman Max Athmann went 4-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. DH Caden Lang went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and first baseman Tanner Olson earned two walks and he scored a run. Center fielder Sam Etterman went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Luke Ruter went 1-for-4, earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Andrew Prieve earned two walks.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was righty freshman Isaac Hamann, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Ben Monson threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Evan Lunde threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and he had two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by shortstop Connor Davis, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Catcher Eoghan Fischer went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Left fielder Isaac Hamann went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. First baseman Dalton Heater went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and second baseman Brett Lauren was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Center fielder Evan Lunde went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Right fielder Bryce Kruger went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run and left fielder Ben Monson earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch.

MN NC RAINEY RIVER VOYAGEURS 7 CLC BRAINERD RAIDERS 4

The Voyageurs out hit the Raiders twelve to seven, including a home run, a triple and a double and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Garrett Schmitt, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Voyageurs offense was led by Ian Becker, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for one RBI and a walk. Pedro Rivera went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Mathies Talarico went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Austin Jackson-Anderson had a walk. Domingo Olmedo went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Brodie Black went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Josue Franco went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Levkov went 1-for 4 and he scored two runs. Josh Thompson went 2-for-3 with a walk.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty sophomore Alex Tittrington from St. Paul, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty sophomore Jack Thorn from Becker HS threw two innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Josh Kossan from Motley HS threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Raiders offense was led by Devin Waldorf from Kimball Area HS, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Daniel Miller from Isle went 1-for-3 with home run for two RBIs. Jayden Dymanyk from Maple Grove HS went 2-for-3 and Ethan Ambuehl from Fargo earned a walk and he scored a run. Eli Owen from Brainerd HS went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Taevyn Brown from Pequot Lakes went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

MN NC RAINEY RIVER VOYAGEURS 13 CLC BRAINERD RAIDERS 6

The Voyageurs out hit the Raiders fifteen to seven, including three doubles and a home run and they were aided by eight walks. They put up three runs in the third and four in the fifth innings. Their starting pitcher Marcus Kriek threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Floris DeWolf threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Johnny Lopez threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Voyageurs offense was led by Ian Becker, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Brodie Black went 3-for-5 with two doubles for five RBIs and he scored a run. Mathies Talarico went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had two walks, and he scored two runs. Austin Jackson-Anderson went 4-for-5 and he scored two runs and Pedro Rivera had a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Dustin Vran-Vea went 2-for-3, with a walk, sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Garrett Schmitt went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored a run. Domingo Olmedo had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Levkov was credited for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Josie Franco had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Raiders was righty sophomore Jaydon Dymanyk from Maple Grove HS. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and he issued six walks. Righty freshman Quincy Jantz from Menahga HS threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run. Justin Walters from Park Center HS threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, and one walk. Righty freshman Eli Owen from Brainerd HS threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Brett Lettness, he went 1-for-1 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. First baseman Jack Thorn went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Left fielder Sabastian Bark was credited for a RBI. Shortstop Ethan Ambuehl went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Third baseman Beau Lepel went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Right fielder Gavin Gast went 1-for-3 for a RBI and second baseman Alex Tittrington earned a walk. Centerfield Josh Kossan went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zayden Smith earned a walk and Josh Kivela earned a walk and he scored a run.

Thursday April 18th

RAINEY RIVER VOYAGEURS 8 MN. TC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 7

The Voyageurs were actually out hit by the Spartans nine to eight, but nine walks aided the Voyageurs and putting up three runs in the third and four in the fourth. The starting pitcher for the Voyageurs was lefty sophomore Kaleb Hubble, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Johnny Lopez threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk.

The Voyageurs offense was led by Mathies Talarico, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Josue Franco Jr went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Josh Johnson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk Pedro Rivera had a walk and he scored a run. Domingo Oljuedo went 2-for-4 for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brodie Black went 1-for-2 with a triple, he had three walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ian Becker went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored two runs, Alex Levkov was hit by a pitch and Garrett Schmitt had a walk.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Peyton Christensen from Rothsay HS, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty freshman Ben Monson threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Eoghan Fischer went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Hamann from WDC HS went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Connor Davis from WDC HS went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Brett Laurin from Winnipeg, Canada earned a walk. Logan Pulju from Perham HS went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Kruger from Barnesville HS went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Evan Lunde from WDC HS was hit by a pitch.

MN. TC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 6 RAINEY RIVER VOYAGEURS 5

The Spartans were out hit by the Voyageurs nine to eight, the Spartans had two huge doubles. They put up three runs in the first and two in the seventh for the walk win. Righty freshman Carson Bevil from Fargo South HS threw two innings. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Ben Monson threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Righty freshman Evan Lunde from WDC HS threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Spartans offense was led by second baseman Connor Davis, he went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Third baseman Logan Pulju went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he was hit by a pitch. Catcher Eoghan Fisher went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Right fielder Bryce Kruger went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Shortstop Isaac Hamann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Voyageurs starting pitcher was righty sophomore Enmanual Grullon, he threw six innings. He gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty freshman Tom Romlbouts threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, and two runs.

The Voyageurs offense was led by left fielder Ian Becker, he went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Righty fielder Alex Levkov went 1-for-3 for a RBI and catcher Garrett Schmitt earned a walk. First baseman Josh Johnson went 2-for-3 and shortstop Josue Franco JR scored a run. Second baseman Dominic Olmedo went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Center fielder Austin Jackson-Anderson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Brodie Black went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.