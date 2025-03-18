Local Athlete Playing in the NCAA Tournament This Week

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments start this week throughout the country. Albany native and South Dakota State 5'6 senior guard Paige Meyer will play Saturday at 2:30pm in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament. The Jackrabbits are seeded #10 in Region 4 and will play 7th seeded Oklahoma State at Gampel Pavilion on the University of Connecticut campus.

Paige Meyer of Albany (photo courtesy of Tim Kolehmainen) Paige Meyer of Albany (photo courtesy of Tim Kolehmainen) loading...

Meyer has started all 32 games for St. Dakota State and is 3rd on the team in scoring averaging 12 points and 3 rebounds a game. If SDSU were to defeat the Oklahoma State, they would play either 2nd seeded Connecticut or 15th seeded Arkansas State in the 2nd round.

South Dakota State has 3 Minnesotans on the roster. The others besides Meyer are Kallie Thiesen of Plymouth and Ellie Colbeck of Fergus Falls.