The Kimball football team stayed unbeaten Friday night after posting a 38-0 win over Moose Lake-Willow River in the Class 2-A State Tournament quarterfinals in Brainerd.

Kimball improves to 11-0 and will play Jackson County Central Friday November 15 at 9:00 a.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in the State Semifinals.