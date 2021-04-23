Karn Wins 800th – Friday Sports Blast

Cathedral baseball coach Bob Karn earned his 800th win on a night when local pro sports were off. However, we have a full slate of action on Friday.

- Cathedral baseball beat Zimmerman 10-2 to give coach Bob Karn his 800th career win. Karn, the winningest coach in Minnesota high school baseball history, is now 800-313 (.720) in his career.

ELSEWHERE:

Bemidji 16, Tech 0

Willmar 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Sartell 16, Rocori 5

Softball

Cathedral 9, Zimmerman 4

Brainerd 6, Rocori 0

Sartell 30, Apollo 0

Tech 22, Willmar 0

Tech 16, Willmar 4

- The St. Cloud State softball team split a pair of games in Crookston, losing game one 6-5 but bouncing back for a 5-4 win in game two. The Huskies are 18-10 overall this season.

- The St. Cloud Norsemen beat the Minnesota Wilderness 4-2. Former Cathedral Crusader Blake Perbix was among the goal scorers for the Norsemen in the win.

FRIDAY

- The Minnesota Twins will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field for a 7:10 first pitch on WJON. Both teams have been surprises this season, the Twins in a bad way with an American League-worst 6-11 record and the Pirates for boasting a better-than-expected 9-10 record.

- The Minnesota Wild are on the road in Los Angeles for a game against the Kings Friday night. The game is set for a 9 p.m. puck drop on Granite City Sports.

HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE:

Baseball

Detroit Lakes at Rocori 315

Fergus Falls at Apollo 415

Detroit Lakes at Sartell 6 pm

Softball

Apollo at Cathedral 7 pm

- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team is on the road at Century College for a 1:30 p.m. start time. PPD for rain.

- The St. Cloud Norsemen will host the Minnesota Wilderness at the MAC.