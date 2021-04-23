Karn Wins 800th – Friday Sports Blast
Cathedral baseball coach Bob Karn earned his 800th win on a night when local pro sports were off. However, we have a full slate of action on Friday.
- Cathedral baseball beat Zimmerman 10-2 to give coach Bob Karn his 800th career win. Karn, the winningest coach in Minnesota high school baseball history, is now 800-313 (.720) in his career.
ELSEWHERE:
Bemidji 16, Tech 0
Willmar 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Sartell 16, Rocori 5
Softball
Cathedral 9, Zimmerman 4
Brainerd 6, Rocori 0
Sartell 30, Apollo 0
Tech 22, Willmar 0
Tech 16, Willmar 4
- The St. Cloud State softball team split a pair of games in Crookston, losing game one 6-5 but bouncing back for a 5-4 win in game two. The Huskies are 18-10 overall this season.
- The St. Cloud Norsemen beat the Minnesota Wilderness 4-2. Former Cathedral Crusader Blake Perbix was among the goal scorers for the Norsemen in the win.
FRIDAY
- The Minnesota Twins will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field for a 7:10 first pitch on WJON. Both teams have been surprises this season, the Twins in a bad way with an American League-worst 6-11 record and the Pirates for boasting a better-than-expected 9-10 record.
- The Minnesota Wild are on the road in Los Angeles for a game against the Kings Friday night. The game is set for a 9 p.m. puck drop on Granite City Sports.
HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE:
Baseball
Detroit Lakes at Rocori 315
Fergus Falls at Apollo 415
Detroit Lakes at Sartell 6 pm