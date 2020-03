The St. John's University basketball team just keeps on winning. The Johnnies defeated Macalester 82-59 Tuesday night in St. Paul to run their current winning streak to 22 games.

Jubie Alade led six Johnnies in double figures with 13 points, while Zach Hanson scored 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

The Johnnies will host St. Thomas for Senior Day on Saturday in Collegeville. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.