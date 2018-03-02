Johnnies, Blazers Play in NCAAs Tonight [AUDIO]

The St. John's and St. Ben's basketball teams begin play in the NCAA Division III tournament tonight. The Johnnies are hosting Bethany Lutheran College at 7:30pm. St. John's is ranked #7 in the latest d3hoops.com poll and is 23-3 on the season. St. John's was the regular season MIAC champ and lost in the semifinals in the MIAC tournament to Augsburg. I talked with St. John's head coach Pat McKenzie this morning on the WJON Morning News Watch about tonight's matchup.

The St. John's/Bethany Lutheran winner will play the winner of UW-Stevens Point and North Central (Illinois) at 7pm in Collegeville Saturday.

Photo - Haylee Myren

St. Ben's basketball opens play in the NCAA Division III tournament in Waverly, Iowa tonight against George Fox University of Oregon at 5:30pm. The Blazers are ranked #24 while George Fox is ranked #13. St. Ben's is 22-4 while George Fox is 24-3. I talked with St. Ben's head coach Mike Durbin about returning to the tournament for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.

The St. Ben's/George Fox winner will play the Wartburg/Webster winner at 7pm Saturday night.