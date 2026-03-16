St. Cloud State men's basketball players Wyatt Hawks (junior) and Luke Winkel (sophomore) earned Second Team All-Region in the Central Region. The two are the first pair of All-Region Huskies since Matt Schneck and Taylor Witt in 2010.

photo - Kayden Kircher photo - Kayden Kircher loading...

The Numbers

Hawks averaged 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game this season. Winkel led the Huskies in scoring averaging 18.7 points and 4 assists a game in 2025-2026.

Season Ended Sunday

The SCSU men's basketball team lost 61-55 to MN-Duluth Sunday in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division II Tournament in Topeka, Kansas. The Huskies finished the season with a 26-7 record.