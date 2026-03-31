St. Ben's hockey had a memorable season which included many firsts in 2025-2026. The Bennies captured their first MIAC Tournament Championship and made their first appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament. Despite their success this season St. Ben's was not ranked in National polls all season. St. Ben's is ranked tied for 15th (with UW-Eau Claire) in the final USCHO Division III poll this week.

photo courtesy of CSB Athletics photo courtesy of CSB Athletics loading...

Memorable Season

The Bennies had a record of 16-8-4 in 2025-2026. Head coach Lindsay Macy now holds a program best 53 career wins in 4 seasons. The 16 wins this season is the most in a season surpassing the 14 wins they posted in 1999-2000 and 2002-2003.

March Through MIAC Tournament

St. Ben's entered the MIAC tournament as the #3 seed with a conference record of 9-6-3 before defeating Hamline and Gustavus in the MIAC tournament to earn a NCAA Tournament berth. St. Ben's lost 2-1 to 3rd ranked Amherst in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 14.